Shah Rukh Khan Explains Why He Missed Kajol And Twinkle’s Chat Show

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film King, a project that has generated substantial anticipation among his fanbase. Recently, Shah Rukh reportedly suffered an arm injury that temporarily halted the filming schedule. The actor’s recovery and adjusted production timeline likely influenced his availability during the period when Two Much episodes were being shot.

In addition to the updates regarding Two Much, Shah Rukh and Kajol were recently in London for a significant cinematic milestone. The duo attended the unveiling of a bronze statue depicting their iconic pose from the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). The statue, now installed at Leicester Square, marks the first time an Indian film has been commemorated in this manner on the popular “Scenes in the Square” trail, which celebrates memorable characters and moments from global cinema.

The unveiling event highlighted the enduring cultural impact of DDLJ, a film that has maintained a theatrical presence for decades and continues to be referenced as one of Indian cinema’s most recognisable love stories. The statue captures the classic image of Raj and Simran, the characters portrayed by Shah Rukh and Kajol, whose on-screen pairing became emblematic of Bollywood romance for an entire generation of viewers.

“Thrilled to unveil the bronze statue of Raj & Simran at London’s Leicester Square today, celebrating 30 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ)! Incredibly delighted that DDLJ is the first Indian film to be honoured with a statue in the Scenes in the Square trail. A big thank you to everyone in the UK for making this possible. Come meet Raj & Simran if and when you are in London… we would love to see you make more memories with DDLJ…”

Kajol, too, expressed appreciation for the recognition, noting the significance of DDLJ in her career and the lasting connection it built between her and audiences worldwide. The event drew fans, tourists, and film enthusiasts who gathered to witness the unveiling and celebrate the legacy of the landmark film.

Shah Rukh’s explanation regarding Two Much has drawn reactions from viewers who were curious about his absence from the talk show. Social media responses indicate that fans appreciated his candid remarks and his acknowledgment of Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s work. The actor’s assurance that he followed every episode of the show has been viewed as a gesture of support toward his long-time co-star.

Meanwhile, curiosity continues to surround his upcoming film King, with the project being closely followed amid updates on his recovery from injury. The London appearance and the DDLJ statue unveiling also served as reminders of the lasting legacy Shah Rukh and Kajol share, both on screen and in public memory.

As Shah Rukh continues filming and Kajol and Twinkle Khanna move forward with their talk show, their latest public engagement has once again highlighted the enduring interest surrounding their collaboration and individual careers.