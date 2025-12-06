Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 To Face Off Against Yash’s Toxic In March 2026

The second instalment of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to reach cinemas far sooner than most sequels. The makers of the film have confirmed that Dhurandhar 2 will release in theatres on March 19, 2026—just three months after the release of the first part. The announcement was made through the end-credits sequence of Dhurandhar, which opened in theatres on Friday. The reveal was in line with speculation that the film’s post-credits scene would contain both a teaser for the upcoming chapter and its release date.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the first part of Dhurandhar had already been described as a two-part project in the days leading up to its theatrical release. However, the rapid turnaround between the two instalments has drawn attention, particularly as both films belong to the large-scale action-thriller genre. The post-credits teaser reportedly sets up the narrative direction for the concluding chapter, establishing continuity between the two films.

The March 19 release date positions Dhurandhar 2 for a significant box office clash. On the same day, Yash’s Toxic—the Kannada star’s first film since the KGF series—is also scheduled to hit theatres. Toxic is anticipated to command a wide release across India, including a strong presence in the Hindi-speaking market. With both films classified as high-intensity action dramas, their simultaneous release is expected to pose challenges for exhibitors in terms of screen allocation.

Industry observers note that Toxic is among the most anticipated pan-India films of 2026, and the Yash-led project is expected to secure a large share of premium screens. At the same time, Dhurandhar has posted strong opening numbers and features an ensemble cast that has historically performed well in North Indian markets. How theatre owners will balance both releases is likely to become a key industry discussion in the coming months.

The first Dhurandhar film has performed above early box office expectations. Released nationwide on Friday, it collected ₹27 crore net on its opening day, marking Ranveer Singh’s highest-ever opening. The figure surpasses the first-day collections of some of Singh’s major successes, including Simmba and Padmaavat. The film stars Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna and R. Madhavan in prominent roles, bringing together a lineup of actors known for their work in action and drama.

Critical reception to the film has been mixed. While some reviewers have pointed to its pacing and tonal choices, performances—particularly those of Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna—have been highlighted in several reviews. The background score, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, has also been noted as a strong contributor to the film’s atmosphere. Audience reactions on social media and fan forums indicate appreciation for the large-scale action set pieces and the film’s music.

Set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, Dhurandhar follows the story of an Indian spy navigating a high-risk mission. Ranveer Singh plays a young operative whose assignment involves infiltrating hostile networks under dangerous circumstances. The film’s narrative has been described as a blend of espionage, action and political tension, with several characters representing different sides of the conflict.

Dhurandhar 2 is expected to pick up directly from where the first part concludes. While the makers have not disclosed specific plot details, the second instalment has been positioned as the concluding chapter of the story. The teaser included in the post-credits scene reportedly hints at a continuation of the central mission, with heightened conflict and expanded international stakes.

The tight gap between the two releases suggests that filming for both instalments was conducted either back-to-back or in substantial overlap. This approach has become increasingly common in franchise-driven filmmaking, particularly for stories planned across multiple parts. It also indicates that the makers may have been confident in the franchise’s potential audience reception even before the first film’s release.

Dhurandhar is jointly produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, both of which have been involved in large-scale theatrical projects in recent years. Their decision to schedule a major release against Toxic has sparked conversation regarding box office strategy, especially as both films feature leading actors with significant pan-India fan bases. With nearly a year to go, trade analysts expect further announcements from both production teams regarding marketing plans and possible collaborations with exhibitors.

As Dhurandhar continues its run at the box office, the announcement of the sequel has added momentum to discussions around the film’s performance, potential franchise development and competitive positioning in an increasingly crowded theatrical calendar. The coming weeks will likely indicate whether the strong opening translates into sustained commercial success leading into the release of Dhurandhar 2.