Romance with a Miss World and a Rs 1,200-Crore Empire: Meet the Bollywood Star

From a teenage crorepati to a global philanthropist, his life is a remarkable journey of fortune, failure, and an extraordinary comeback few could have predicted. Long before he entered cinema, he had already achieved the kind of financial success most only dream of—earning Rs 1 crore at 16 and Rs 12 crore by 19. Years later, he would go on to portray a ruthless villain opposite a top Tamil star. Today, his impressive net worth and his past romance with a former Miss World continue to keep him in the limelight.

The man behind this dramatic story is Vivek Oberoi, who played the antagonist in Ajith’s Vivegam. Although he now appears across Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu cinema, Vivek Oberoi was once among Bollywood’s most promising leading actors.

He became an overnight sensation with his debut film Company, followed by a streak of hits that cemented his stardom. The son of veteran actor Suresh Oberoi, Vivek entered the industry with a strong lineage but quickly proved his own merit through films like Saathiya, Yuva, Omkara, Shootout at Lokhandwala, and Kurbaan.

However, his trajectory changed dramatically after a controversial 2003 press conference. Rumours of his relationship with Aishwarya Rai, soon after her breakup with Salman Khan, led to a confrontation in which Vivek claimed Salman had threatened him. Speaking harshly about the superstar had lasting consequences—his film offers began to decline sharply, and at one point he did not appear in any film for nearly three years.

As his career slowed, Vivek turned his attention to business. Coming from a financially strong background, he revealed that he had founded a stock exchange company at 19, raising Rs 12 crore, and later sold it at 23 for major profits. Today, he works 16 hours a day and manages ventures in real estate, entertainment, and finance, with nine companies listed on the Indian stock market. Now based in Dubai, his real estate company is reportedly worth $7 billion and completely debt-free.

Vivek Oberoi’s personal net worth stands at Rs 1,200 crore. He proudly states that “God has given me enough wealth to take care of many generations.” He also highlights the impact of NRIs, who contribute $136 billion to India annually, and shares that he has personally raised nearly $40 million (Rs 358 crore) over the past decade for charity.