Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Is The Highest Opener Of 2025, Beats Chhaava

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, opened in theatres on Friday and registered an impressive first-day performance. The film, which had generated anticipation due to Singh’s return to a solo-led commercial project, received favourable reviews from both audiences and critics. Early reactions on social media described the film as “engaging,” “well-crafted,” and in some cases, a “blockbuster.” Correspondingly, the film’s box office performance reflected that sentiment, with reports indicating that Dhurandhar earned Rs 27 crore across India on its opening day.

According to data reported by Sacnilk, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 33.81% on Friday, December 5, 2025. The morning shows opened modestly at 15.49%, but the turnout improved steadily through the day. Evening screenings saw a sharp rise, and night show occupancy approached 60%, underscoring strong audience interest after initial word of mouth began circulating. The Day 1 total surpassed projections made by several industry trade analysts, many of whom had predicted that the film would earn under Rs 20 crore on its first day.

Dhurandhar’s performance is being closely observed also because it marks Ranveer Singh’s return to leading a major commercial feature on his own. Over the last few years, Singh has been part of significant box office successes, setting high expectations for new releases featuring him in central roles. His earlier period drama Padmaavat opened at Rs 19 crore and concluded with a worldwide total of Rs 585 crore. The action-drama Simmba started at Rs 20.72 crore and finished with Rs 390 crore globally. Even Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, positioned as a family romance rather than an action film, opened at Rs 11.10 crore and ultimately collected Rs 357.5 crore worldwide.

In comparison, Dhurandhar has now outperformed several recent releases in terms of opening-day numbers. It overtook Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara, which earned Rs 21 crore on Day 1. Despite its strong start, the film still trails behind the year’s highest opener, Vicky Kaushal’s Chaava, which registered Rs 31 crore on its first day. With the weekend approaching, industry analysts expect Dhurandhar to maintain its momentum, though sustained performance over the next several days will determine its long-term trajectory.

The film features R. Madhavan and Ranveer Singh in lead roles, with a storyline centred on a high-intensity intelligence operation. The narrative follows Ajay Sanyal, the Intelligence Bureau Chief played by Madhavan, who leads a multi-layered mission aimed at dismantling a terror network operating in Pakistan. Ranveer Singh portrays a 20-year-old Punjabi youth who is recruited from prison and subsequently trained to infiltrate Karachi’s criminal underworld. The film explores themes of identity, loyalty, and the personal costs involved in covert operations.

Production of Dhurandhar spanned several locations, including Thailand, Mumbai, Punjab and Ladakh. Filming took place between July 2024 and October 2025, contributing to the project’s expansive scale. The final runtime of 214 minutes places it among the longest feature films released in Indian theatres in recent years. The length has drawn varied reactions from viewers, though early audience reports suggest that the pacing and narrative structure maintained engagement throughout its extended duration.

In addition to the film’s release, producers confirmed that a sequel, Dhurandhar 2, has already been scheduled for release on March 19, 2026. The follow-up will coincide with the release of Toxic, the upcoming action film starring Yash, indicating a significant box office clash next year. Details regarding the cast and storyline of the sequel have not yet been disclosed, but the announcement has generated discussion regarding the franchise potential of the newly launched series.

Alongside his appearance in Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh continues work on another project Parivarik Manoranjan. The film, directed by Varun V. Sharma, features Aditi Rao Hydari in a leading role and is set in Lucknow. Positioned as a family entertainer, the film incorporates elements of comedy, relationships and cultural settings, describing the intersecting experiences of a family navigating conflict and affection. The project marks a shift in tone from Singh’s high-stakes action role in Dhurandhar and adds variety to his current slate of work.

With strong audience turnout on its first day and ongoing discussion around Singh’s performance, Dhurandhar enters its opening weekend with positive momentum. Box office numbers over the next few days will further clarify the film’s trajectory, but early indicators suggest a commercially promising start.