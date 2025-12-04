Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru — one half of the acclaimed duo Raj & DK — tied the knot on December 1 in an intimate ceremony at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. The wedding quickly became a major topic online, not only marking a new chapter for Samantha but also sparking sudden speculation about Raj’s personal life. Social media soon filled with questions about whether Raj was still legally married to his former partner, Shyyamali De. Though neither Samantha nor Raj addressed the rumours, Shyyamali has now voiced her feelings through two emotional Instagram stories.

Posting after what she described as “sleepless nights,” Shyyamali began by expressing gratitude for the support she has received. She wrote, “Thank you for all the kindness – the good wishes, the warm words, and all the blessings.” She admitted that intense emotions kept her awake, adding, “I spent a sleepless night, tossing and turning and debating and realised it would be ungrateful and churlish to not acknowledge all the good that is coming to me.”

Shhyamali De_Pic Courtesy Instagram Story

Raj Nidimoru's Ex-Wife Shhyamali De Opens Up About Her Feelings 3

Shyyamali went on to explain that meditation has been a grounding force in her life. She shared, “I have been practising Meditation on Twin Hearts for many years now… blessing Mother Earth and all persons and beings with peace, love, forgiveness, hope, light, joy, loving-kindness, goodwill, and the will to do good.”

Addressing the sudden attention around her, she clarified that she manages her social media entirely on her own. “I have no team, no PR, no staff or associates managing my page. I am personally responding while dealing with something that needs my full presence,” she wrote.

Samantha, one of South India’s leading actors, reportedly met Raj through work. Before this marriage, she was married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 until their separation in October 2021. He has since moved on and is now married to actress Sobhita Dhulipala.