Malti Chahar’s Bigg Boss 19 Journey Ends in Shocking Mid-Week Eviction

Bigg Boss Season 19 is racing toward its grand finale, and as the show enters its last week, fans are already feeling the absence of the drama-filled episodes that defined this season. After Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz Badesha’s eviction last week, the competition narrowed to six contestants. The finalists recently underwent a tough media grilling, and the latest episode featured an entertaining ‘roast night’ inside the house.

However, peace is rarely guaranteed in the Bigg Boss house—especially with the finale so close. As per fresh reports, the top six have now become the top five after a shocking mid-week eviction. Wildcard contestant Malti Chahar has reportedly been eliminated from the show. Entertainment outlet Film Window shared on X that Malti was ousted during a tense garden-area eviction task. Housemates were instructed to place contestants’ photos into a fire pit, and Malti’s flame turning bright red signaled her exit.

An actor, writer, and director, Malti entered as a wildcard but quickly made an impact with her strategic gameplay. Her eviction episode is expected to air soon. With her departure, the top five contestants now competing for the trophy are Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, and Tanya Mittal.

In a tense garden-area elimination task, housemates were asked to place their photo into the fire pit — and Malti's flame turned bright red, marking her eviction.

Netizens had mixed reactions to reports of Malti’s elimination. Some viewers claimed it was predictable, pointing out that promos had hinted at her removal, while others felt she deserved a spot in the finale. One user commented that she was stronger than several “snooze players,” while another even called her the “strongest contestant of BB19.”

As fans await the housemates’ reactions to the sudden eviction, excitement continues to build for the grand finale on December 7. The finale will also see actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday joining the celebrations to promote their upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.