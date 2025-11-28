Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar’s Fury Boils Over as She Kicks Farrhana Bhatt

With just a week left for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19, the latest promos are giving viewers a glimpse of escalating tensions and shifting dynamics inside the house. While the season has seen its fair share of drama, the recent clips suggest that the final stretch is bringing emotions to a boiling point. The controversial Ticket to Finale task continues to heavily influence interactions, creating rifts and unexpected conflicts among contestants.

One newly released promo highlights a particularly intense confrontation between Farrhana Bhatt and Malti Chahar. What begins as a minor disagreement quickly escalates into a heated argument. Farrhana accuses Malti of leaving used tissues on the table. As Malti moves closer to clean them, Farrhana provocatively places her feet on the table, which appears to trigger Malti’s anger. In a sharp response, Malti kicks Farrhana’s leg and pushes the table aside, igniting a verbal clash.

The exchange quickly turns ugly as the housemates trade harsh words. Farrhana threatens, “If you kick like this, I’ll kick you out of the house.” Malti fires back, saying, “Jo bhi sadak pe rehte hain, voh bhi terese acche hote hain. Tu pata nahi yahan kar kya rahi hai. I was cleaning the table, and you intentionally kept your legs there.” Farrhana responds sharply, “Tu toh unse bhi gayi guzri hai,” highlighting the tension that has been building between the two contestants over time.

This confrontation is just one example of the high-stakes environment inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, where the pressure of the finale and the Ticket to Finale task continues to heighten emotions. While clashes like these dominate the screen, viewers can still expect occasional lighthearted moments as housemates attempt to navigate friendships, rivalries, and strategies leading up to the season’s climax.

Bigg Boss 19 is set to conclude on December 7, with episodes airing on JioHotstar at 9 PM and on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.