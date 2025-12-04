Ahan Shetty’s Border 2 Shoot Ends: A Tribute to Real Heroes

This war drama has been touching the emotional chords of audiences for a very long time, with unforgettable performances and patriotic spirit, even 28 years after its release. Therefore, when the makers announced its much-waited sequel, Border 2, no one could resist celebrating. In fact, first-look posters of the film featuring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Varun Dhawan in intense, battle-ready avatars, have already created a stir across the country.

Adding to the excitement, Ahaan Shetty, one of the pivotal leads of the sequel, recently announced that he has wrapped up filming for Border 2. He shared on his Instagram account several behind-the-scenes moments with his co-stars and crew and penned a very emotional note as he described the film as a “Tribute to real stories n real courage”. Talking about how much the project impacted him deeply, he said, “This one tested me and gifted me some unforgettable memories.” Ahaan also thanked the armed forces, his co-actors, and the entire team for making the journey meaningful; he ended the post by saying, “Jai Hind.”

One of the proudest and most emotional reactions came from Suniel Shetty, the star of the original 1997 film in which he played the role of the brave Bhairav Singh. Seeing his son carrying on with the legacy ahead, Suniel flooded the comment section with hearts, fire, and applause emojis. Co-star Varun Dhawan also chimed in with his encouraging comment: “See you soon jawaan.”

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, is set during the 1971 Indo–Pak War and revisits the legendary Battle of Longewala, where a small group of Indian soldiers heroically held their ground against a much larger Pakistani force. The sequel promises to scale up the canvas with aerial combat sequences and heightened drama, all still rooted in emotion and patriotism. The ensemble also stars Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh and Medha Rana.

Presented by T-Series and J.P. Films, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 is all set for a grand theatrical release on January 23, 2026.