Nick Jonas’ Heartfelt Shoutout to Priyanka Chopra Will Make You Swoon

On Wednesday, The Jonas Brothers celebrated a career milestone with a handprint and footprint ceremony at Hollywood’s iconic TCL Theatre. The career-spanning tribute celebrates the trio’s 20-year journey within the music business, cementing the sibling trio among the elite class of artists immortalized at the historic venue. Though the celebration was in honor of Kevin, Joe, and Nick, it was Nick Jonas‘ sweet tribute to his wife, Priyanka Chopra, that stole the show.

During the event, Nick looked at Priyanka in the audience and said, “Thank you for bringing me so much light, joy, and perspective into my life. You inspire me, challenge me, and support me in ways that make me better as an artist, father, and a man. And I’m endlessly grateful to walk through this life with you. And happy anniversary.” Appearing visibly moved, Priyanka smiled and blew kisses back, her touching moment adding a personal touch to the celebration. The timing was just apt, as the ceremony fell on the 7th wedding anniversary of the couple. The couple shared a kiss later, posing for photographers and delighting fans on the loving chemistry between them.

Nick had also marked the anniversary earlier on social media by sharing a poolside photo of Priyanka, writing, “7 years married to my dream girl.”

Nick and Priyanka’s love story began in 2016, and in July 2018, Nick proposed to Priyanka in Crete, Greece. Later that year, the two married at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. They welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in 2022 via surrogacy.

Since their formation in 2005, the Jonas Brothers have yielded a string of hit albums like It’s About Time and A Little Bit Longer. They’ve also headlined Disney Channel’s Jonas series, along with starring in the Camp Rock film series of movies, helping to make them pop culture icons. The group was previously enshrined into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023. Meanwhile, Priyanka has been in the news as she announced her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, which stars Mahesh Babu in the lead.