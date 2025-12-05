Dakota Johnson Spills the Tea on Her India Visit and Meeting Aishwarya Rai!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads when she attended the Red Sea Film Festival 2025 in Saudi Arabia the other day. The actor’s elegance at the event soon made headlines, but little did everyone know, her interaction with American actor Dakota Johnson was the real showstopper. Pictures and videos of the two actors getting chummy on the red carpet created a frenzy online, as social media enthusiasts went crazy.

A video surfaced on December 4 showing Aishwarya and Dakota warmly greeting each other, holding hands, and talking with their hearts. Dakota was overheard telling Aishwarya, “We went to Maha Kumbh.” Aishwarya replied with excitement, thrilled that Dakota experienced such an amazing thing. The duo then posed stylishly for photographers in what fans described as “an unexpected but iconic pairing.”

On the red carpet, Dakota looked stunning in a black deep-neck cut-out gown, while Aishwarya oozed grace in a beige gown topped with a black shrug. Pictures of the duo have left social media abuzz with fans shelling out comments like “Two divas in one frame,” “My queens,” and “Unexpected collab.”

Dakota Johnson’s visit to India this year was quite in the spotlight as she joined Chris Martin during Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour. The actress had been clicked at Siddhivinayak Temple, taking blessings with Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Joshi, and later went on to visit Shri Babulnath Temple with Chris Martin.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan II, a big box-office success that also stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Trisha Krishnan among others. She is yet to declare her next project.

She was last seen in Materialists, alongside Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal, released in 2025. The film received positive reviews and grossed $108 million worldwide. She will next appear in the psychological thriller Verity, set for release in 2026.