Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishk Mein Becomes a Blockbuster, Earns Rs 118.76 Crore Globally

Tere Ishk Mein, featuring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead, has set an even higher benchmark at the international box office, having collected ₹118.76 crore GBOC in just one week since its release. The film has fared really well, which reflects its strong emotional connect with viewers across all regions and solidifies its position as one of the most influential romantic dramas this year.

One main reason for the movie’s success is its strong creative backbone. Timeless music by A.R. Rahman elevates the story with soulful melodies that have quickly become audience favorites. The screenplay, written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, is emotionally deep with nuanced character arcs and a very engaging storyline that has sent viewers talking about it across the board. The sensitive, immersive technique of telling the story by the director, Aanand L Rai, helped reinforce this foundation all the way. A combination of intensity, romance, and introspection-a truly cinematic experience. Backed by Bhushan Kumar’s production, the film has won widespread critical acclaim for its artistic richness.

The good word-of-mouth has the performances of Dhanush and Kriti Sanon at its center. Dhanush’s emotionally charged performance was highly applauded, and so was Kriti’s layered one for their authenticity and maturity. The repeated visits from audiences contributed a lot to giving a fillip to the box-office momentum of the movie.

After new releases entered the theaters this week, Tere Ishk Mein is doing extremely well in major markets. The film witnessed packed shows, advance bookings, and sustained buzz, all pointers to an above-average second week. According to trade analysts, the film should see steady footfalls as its storylines are engaging and emotionally appealing to the audience.

Currently running in theatres worldwide, Tere Ishk Mein is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Colour Yellow. The film is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma while Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar are producers. Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, the film features music by A.R. Rahman and lyrics by Irshad Kamil.