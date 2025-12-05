Alia Bhatt Shares Heartwarming Moments from Raha’s Birthday and Griha Pravesh Pooja

Alia Bhatt has officially stepped into the holiday spirit, giving fans a warm glimpse into her November through a charming photo dump on Friday. Captioned, “november 2025… you were a month & a half ”, the photos capture a mix of family moments, celebrations, and hints at new beginnings.

A highlight of the collection was daughter Raha’s third birthday celebration. Though Alia continues to maintain her policy of not revealing Raha’s face on social media, she shared snippets from the intimate gathering, including a picture of the birthday cake and images featuring close friends and family. Proud grandparents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan were also part of the festivities, adding to the emotional warmth of the day.

Another set of photos appeared to be from the griha pravesh pooja of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor’s newly renovated Bandra home. The pictures featured Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor, and references to the late Rishi Kapoor, who had initially overseen the renovation plans before his passing in 2020. The family recently moved into the newly completed multi-storey home in Pali Hill, making the ceremony especially meaningful.

Alia’s post also included photos from her sister Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday celebration, along with images of two unlabelled skincare bottles—hinting at a possible new entrepreneurial venture from the actor.

Professionally, Alia has had a quiet 2025 with no releases. She is set to return to the screen in YRF’s Alpha, the next chapter in the studio’s Spy-verse, scheduled for April 2026 and co-starring Sharvari. She will also appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Ranbir Kapoor, too, has kept a low profile since Animal (2023). Apart from Love and War, he is preparing for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan, portraying Lord Rama opposite Sai Pallavi and Yash.