Akhanda 2 Release Postponed: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Film Hit by Financial Troubles

Akhanda 2 of Nandamuri Balakrishna, which was scheduled to release on December 5, is now postponed, thereby disappointing fans. The makers have officially announced this news on X, stating that the delay was caused due to unavoidable circumstances and assured audiences that they are sorting out the issues as soon as possible. A new date has not been announced, but the team assured of a positive update shortly.

Their statement read: “With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that #Akhanda2 will not be releasing as scheduled due to unavoidable circumstances… We are working tirelessly to resolve the matter at the earliest.”

The first signs of trouble emerged in the Telugu states-especially in the Nizam region-where advance bookings were delayed and then cancelled. The paid premieres, scheduled for December 4, were scrapped too. Overseas premiers did not happen as the theatres did not get their KDMs and hence, could not play the scheduled shows according to reports. Financial strain from previous projects contributed to the production house’s difficulties.

Matters went worse with a serious legal set back in Tamil Nadu. The Madras High Court granted an injunction order staying the film’s release over a dispute arising between Eros International Media Limited and 14 Reels Entertainment relating to an arbitral award of about ₹28 crore. The court ordered that releasing Akhanda 2 from the banner of 14 Reels Plus LLP would amount to breach of the award and restrained any distribution or commercial exploitation of the movie until further orders.

Despite the delay in the film’s release, the first review for the movie is already out. A user on social media praised the film’s director Boyapati Sreenu and termed the movie a powerful mass entertainer. He cited the commanding performance of Balakrishna as Aghora Akhanda as electrifying with high emotional intensity.

Produced by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta for 14 Reels Plus, the film also stars Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Harshali Malhotra in key roles, raising expectations even higher for its eventual release.