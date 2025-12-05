Kim Cattrall Ties the Knot with Russell Thomas in Intimate London Wedding

Kim Cattrall and her longtime partner Russell Thomas have officially tied the knot in a beautifully intimate ceremony in London. The Sex and the City star, 69, and the accomplished audio engineer, 55, exchanged vows on December 4 at Chelsea Old Town Hall, surrounded by only 12 close friends and family members. The pair opted for a quiet, elegant celebration that reflected their shared preference for privacy and authenticity.

Cattrall looked effortlessly sophisticated in a tailored Dior suit, styled by her longtime collaborator, the iconic Patricia Field. Her ensemble was completed with classic Cornelia James gloves and a bespoke hat crafted by renowned milliner Philip Treacy. Thomas matched her understated elegance in a custom Richard James suit, emphasizing the couple’s appreciation for refined craftsmanship.

Their love story began in 2016 when Cattrall appeared on BBC’s Woman’s Hour, where Thomas was working. A spark formed quickly, and the two soon followed each other on X. In a 2018 interview, Cattrall shared that Thomas reached out to her via direct message — a modern beginning to what would become a deeply meaningful relationship. Eventually, Thomas visited her in Vancouver, a leap that strengthened their bond and marked the beginning of their life together.

Over the years, the couple has chosen to prioritize privacy, keeping their romance largely away from the public eye. Cattrall has often expressed how grounded and joyful the relationship has been, praising Thomas’s humor, charm, and adventurous spirit. In a 2025 Times profile, she reflected fondly on their journey, saying they have “had such a blast” together and admired his independent nature and “rebel” streak.

Their wedding marks a graceful continuation of a relationship built on mutual respect, quiet companionship, and a genuine connection that has only deepened with time.