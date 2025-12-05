Dhurandhar Movie Review | Ambitious Spy Drama

Dhurandhar, set against the dramatic backdrop of the IC-814 hijacking and the 2001 Parliament attack, begins with an inherently compelling premise. The film claims its roots in real events, and several characters across India and Pakistan appear inspired by real individuals involved in the complex web of cross-border operations. Writer-director Aditya Dhar attempts to use this foundation to dive into every layer of the Pakistan-based nexuses that have historically posed threats to India, trying to expose the machinery that fuels attacks and covert operations.

Within this landscape, the story of India’s Intelligence Bureau Chief Ajay Sanyal (R. Madhavan), who designs an audacious undercover mission inside Pakistan, becomes the narrative’s emotional and political spine. His decision to recruit a young Punjab boy, Hamza (Ranveer Singh), imprisoned for a revenge-driven crime, adds a human dimension to the story. Watching this raw, angry young man being moulded into a covert weapon capable of penetrating Karachi’s ruthless underworld has all the makings of a gripping spy saga.

And yet, the final film doesn’t always convert this strong conceptual groundwork into an equally powerful cinematic experience. Despite the ambition on display—in scale, research, and intention—the narrative struggles to maintain the focus and sharpness required to match the stakes it sets up. There are moments when the film moves confidently, especially in its action sequences and certain character-driven stretches, but the momentum isn’t consistent enough to hold the audience in a firm grip. At over three and a half hours, the film begins to feel heavy—not because the subject lacks intrigue, but because the storytelling cannot always sustain its own intensity.

This becomes more evident when seen against the filmmaker’s earlier triumph, URI, which raised expectations for crisp pacing and emotional depth. Dhurandhar carries flashes of that calibre, but they remain fleeting. Inevitably, comparisons arise with Nikkhil Advani’s D-Day, another spy drama rooted in real-world tensions; despite its different narrative lens, D-Day managed to keep its viewers engaged throughout, something Dhurandhar attempts but doesn’t fully achieve.

The performances, however, are a strong pillar. Ranveer Singh brings clear physical commitment to Hamza, while Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam and Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait provide the gravitas and menace their roles demand. The production design is atmospheric, the world-building feels authentic, and the climactic act does deliver a certain payoff that the narrative keeps hinting at. But the emotional core—the personal cost of becoming a spy, the transformation from man to weapon, the blurred lines of duty and identity—never lands with the force the premise promises.

The film’s A-certificate also narrows its potential audience, especially for a project mounted at this scale. It may eventually find a more patient and appreciative viewership once it arrives on OTT, where the length and darkness of tone are less of a barrier.

In the end, Dhurandhar stands as a film of strong intent and impressive ambition—rooted in real events, backed by scale, and powered by committed performances—but it never completely becomes the tense, immersive spy thriller it sets out to be. It remains a respectable attempt with enough positives for a one-time watch, though its overall impact stays closer to “just okay” than exceptional.

Movie: Dhurandhar

Directed by: Aditya Dhar

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal

Theatrical Release date: 5 December 2025

Run-time: 3hrs 34mins