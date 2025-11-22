The Most Explosive Dialogues from Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna Unleash the Fury!

Ranveer Singh’s long-awaited return to the big screen has arrived in explosive fashion with the launch of the trailer for Dhurandhar, unveiled in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action-packed spy thriller immediately generated buzz for its gritty tone, staggering scale, and Singh’s fierce new persona. The trailer launch had been postponed for a week following the Delhi bomb blast and in consideration of veteran actor Dharmendra’s health. However, once revealed, the footage drew strong reactions from fans and industry insiders.

The trailer sets a dark, unsettling mood from the outset with the introduction of Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal, a menacing figure known across intelligence networks as the Angel of Death. His objective is chillingly clear: to weaken India “with a thousand cuts.” Shot in a stark, shadow-heavy visual style, his entry establishes the film’s hyperviolent atmosphere. The narrative then shifts to India’s counterstrategy, led by R Madhavan’s spymaster Sanyal—whose appearance echoes National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. His directive is uncompromising: to dismantle terror, one must infiltrate it.

The ensemble cast is one of the trailer’s most talked-about strengths. Akshaye Khanna steps in as Rehman Dakait, a sharp, unpredictable operator who thrives amid chaos. Sanjay Dutt joins as SP Chaudhary Aslam, bringing gravitas to the high-stakes mission unfolding within the murky world of cross-border terror networks. Their introductions are punctuated by blasts, frantic chases, and relentless gunfire, reinforcing the film’s action-driven focus.

Ranveer Singh’s entrance marks a shift in momentum. Shown through high-energy, rapid-cut sequences, he emerges as India’s uncompromising weapon of retaliation. Earlier in the day, Singh teased this transformation by sharing a poster describing himself as the “wrath of God,” a phrase that immediately captivated fans.

Early reactions praised the ensemble cast and celebrated Singh’s dynamic comeback, with many comparing his intensity to his acclaimed portrayal of Alauddin Khilji. Dhurandhar, produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar, is slated for a theatrical release on December 5.

Bleed India With A Thousand Cuts – Iqbal (Arjun Rampal)

“Isse battar halat karunga main uss mulk ki” – Iqbal (Arjun Rampal)

Sir, Mooh todne ke liye mutti band karna jaroori hain. We must infiltrate the very core of the terrorism in Pakistan- Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan)

“Taaki woh Bharat ke khilaaf neend main bhi soche naa…toh unke khwaab mein bhi hum baithe rehne chahiye” – Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan)

“Usko vaada kiya tha usse bhoolne ke gustaaki mat karna” – Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna)

“Agar mere saath dagabaazi ki naa toh maarne se pehle tuje ra**dwa bana doonga” – Sp Chaudhary Aslam (Sanjay Dutt)