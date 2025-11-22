Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande – For Good Song Lyrics

Song Name – For Good
Singer – Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
Check out For Good Song Lyrics by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
I’m limited
Just look at me
Not with your eyes, with theirs
I’m limited
And just look at you
You can do all I couldn’t do, Glinda
Here, take it
What? But you know I, I can’t read this, I—
Well, you have to learn
Because now it’s up to you
For both of us
Now it’s up to you
I’ve heard it said
That people come into our lives for a reason
Bringing something we must learn
And we are led
To those who help us most to grow
If we let them
And we help them in return
Well, I don’t know if I believe that’s true
But I know I’m who I am today
Because I knew you
Like a comet pulled from orbit
As it passes a sun
Like a stream that meets a boulder
Halfway through the wood
Who can say if I’ve been changed for the better? But
Because I knew you
I have been changed for good
It well may be
That we will never meet again
In this lifetime
So let me say before we part
So much of me
Is made of what I learned from you
You’ll be with me
Like a handprint on my heart
And now whatever way our stories end
I know you have rewritten mine
By being my friend
Like a ship blown from its mooring
By a wind off the sea
Like a seed dropped by a skybird
In a distant wood
Who can say if I’ve been changed for the better? But
Because I knew you
Because I knew you
I have been changed for good
And just to clear the air
I ask forgiveness for the things I’ve done you blame me for
But then, I guess we know there’s blame to share
And none of it seems to matter anymore
Like a comet pulled from orbit (Like a ship blown from its mooring)
As it passes a sun (By a wind off the sea)
Like a stream that meets a boulder (Like a seed dropped by a bird)
Halfway through the wood (In the wood)
Who can say if I’ve been changed for the better?
I do believe I have been changed for the better
And because I knew you
Because I knew you
Because I knew you
I have been changed
For good