Song Name – For Good

Singer – Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

For Good Song Lyrics by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

I’m limited

Just look at me

Not with your eyes, with theirs

I’m limited

And just look at you

You can do all I couldn’t do, Glinda

Here, take it

What? But you know I, I can’t read this, I—

Well, you have to learn

Because now it’s up to you

For both of us

Now it’s up to you

I’ve heard it said

That people come into our lives for a reason

Bringing something we must learn

And we are led

To those who help us most to grow

If we let them

And we help them in return

Well, I don’t know if I believe that’s true

But I know I’m who I am today

Because I knew you

Like a comet pulled from orbit

As it passes a sun

Like a stream that meets a boulder

Halfway through the wood

Who can say if I’ve been changed for the better? But

Because I knew you

I have been changed for good

It well may be

That we will never meet again

In this lifetime

So let me say before we part

So much of me

Is made of what I learned from you

You’ll be with me

Like a handprint on my heart

And now whatever way our stories end

I know you have rewritten mine

By being my friend

Like a ship blown from its mooring

By a wind off the sea

Like a seed dropped by a skybird

In a distant wood

Who can say if I’ve been changed for the better? But

Because I knew you

Because I knew you

I have been changed for good

And just to clear the air

I ask forgiveness for the things I’ve done you blame me for

But then, I guess we know there’s blame to share

And none of it seems to matter anymore

Like a comet pulled from orbit (Like a ship blown from its mooring)

As it passes a sun (By a wind off the sea)

Like a stream that meets a boulder (Like a seed dropped by a bird)

Halfway through the wood (In the wood)

Who can say if I’ve been changed for the better?

I do believe I have been changed for the better

And because I knew you

Because I knew you

Because I knew you

I have been changed

For good