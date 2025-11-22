The Frugal Star: Actor Reveals Shocking Hotel Bill for Just Two Bananas – Rs 442

Picture paying ₹442.50 for a mere two bananas! That’s what actor Rahul Bose was billed at a Chandigarh hotel a tale that immediately went viral. But there’s a lot more to Bose than offbeat headlines. A multitalented man, he has effortlessly balanced a career in sport and cinema, to be declared an “underrated gem” of Indian cinema.

Born on July 27, 1967, into a Bengali-Punjabi family, Rahul was educated at Mumbai’s Cathedral and John Connon School. His love for performance began early at just six years old, he starred in a school play, Tom, the Piper’s Son. Later, his theatre work in Mumbai led to his breakout role in Dev Benegal’s English, August, a film that won critical acclaim and became the first Indian movie acquired by 20th Century Fox.

From Bombay Boys and Mr. and Mrs. Iyer to Dil Dhadakne Do and Bulbbul, Rahul has shined in both indie and mainstream films. He made his directorial debut with Everybody Says I’m Fine! and returned behind the camera in 2017 with Poorna: Courage Has No Limits.

In spite of his success, Rahul had to fight for respect early in his career. He once revealed that no chair was ever allotted to him on set, so he purchased one for ₹10,000 a tradition he still follows by bringing it to every shoot.

Outside of film, Rahul has been an avid sportsman. Indoctrinated in the noble arts of boxing and rugby by his parents, he played for India in the 1998 Asian Rugby Championship and played professionally at the game for more than a decade. Presently, he is President of Rugby India and propagates the sport across the country.

Rahul Bose is still a rare combination of brains, art, and brawn the icon who so beautifully walks his own way.