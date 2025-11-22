De De Pyaar De 2 Remains Rock-Steady on Its Second Saturday with a Total Collection of ₹68.58 Crore

De De Pyaar De 2 is enjoying a momentous run at the box office. The second Saturday witnessed a substantial jump, with the film collecting ₹6.93 crore and taking its India total to an impressive ₹68.58 crore.

Outperforming this week’s new releases (120 Bahadur and Mastii 4), the film remains steady and continues to deliver strong growth despite fresh competition. Families are gravitating towards this Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, and Rakul Preet starrer for its wholesome appeal, further boosted by strong word of mouth that is consistently drawing audiences to theatres.

The film’s steady climb hints at another good week ahead, with strong audience reception poised to enhance the film’s overall numbers.

De De Pyaar De 2 is directed by Anshul Sharma, produced by T-Series Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar and Luv Films Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg. The film is currently running in theatres near you.