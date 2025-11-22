Shahid Kapoor’s Killer Energy Lights Up Netra Mantena’s Star-Studded Sangeet Night in Udaipur

Netra Mantena, daughter of billionaires Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena, marries tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju at a grand wedding event in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The star-studded affair had its beginning on Friday, with electric dance shows by some of the biggest stars in Bollywood. Shahid Kapoor grooved to the track Teri Bataon Mein Uljha Jiya with a high-energy performance, matching the rhythm effortlessly as the dancers in the background kept the perfect sync.

Shahid looked dazzling in black attire, adding to the glamour of the celebration. Some other Bollywood stars such as Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez also performed, while Karan Johar hosted the grand event. The wedding has attracted a mix of entertainment icons and high-profile business personalities, making this one of the most talked-about events in Udaipur.

A couple of weeks ago, Shahid was seen around town in a trendy avatar – unlike his buzz cut from recent times. He had worn a grey V-neck T-shirt and oversized denim cargo pants with buckles and tassels to complete an on-trend streetwear look. The actor interacted with fans and photographers before heading back into his car.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the action thriller Deva by director Rosshan Andrrews, alongside Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati. The film followed a detective whose life took a turn after a memory-altering accident.

Further ahead, Shahid will star in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo, opposite Triptii Dimri, which releases on February 14, 2026. Shahid also headlines the spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit, titled Cocktail 2, featuring Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is in the making and will hit theatres in the second half of 2026.

With everything going right in his personal and professional life, Shahid Kapoor remains one of the brightest talents in Bollywood to date, charming audiences on- and off-screen.