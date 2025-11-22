The Family Man Season 3 Review: It’s not just a thriller, it’s an emotional ride that hardly leaves you wanting to blink

The third season of Amazon Prime Video’s acclaimed series, The Family Man, has arrived, and it’s safe to say that this season not only upholds the legacy of its previous two installments but also elevates it to a new level. The Raj-DK duo has once again proven why they are among the best storytellers on the Indian OTT platform. Powerful performances from Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sharib Hashmi, fast-paced action, and heart-wrenching emotions will keep you hooked until the very last episode.

The story picks up where Season 2 left off. The echoes of bomb blasts in Nagaland, Chinese conspiracies, and the Indian Prime Minister’s (Seema Biswas) Project Sahakar, a mission launched to bring peace to the Northeast and dismantle terrorist networks, are revealed. Task Force Chief Kulkarni (Dalip Tahil) enlists his most trusted agent, Shrikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee), in this mission. But before the plan can go through, Rukma (Jaideep Ahlawat)—a ruthless killer and drug lord—murders Kulkarni and a local leader. An injured Srikant recognizes Rukma’s face before falling unconscious, and a game begins in which Srikant himself becomes the villain. Meanwhile, in his personal life, there’s a divorce from Suchi (Priyamani), the children’s resentment, and the involvement of JK (Sharib Hashmi). This time, the story moves to the Northeast and then to the country.

Manoj Bajpayee, playing Srikant, once again proves why he’s one of Bollywood’s best actors. The pain, anger, and helplessness in his eyes captivate you. Jaideep is terrific as Rukma. There’s a terrifying silence on his face. A ruthless killer doesn’t let his eyes blink. Some of Jaideep Ahlawat’s scenes are so powerful that you’ll still love them even if you rewind them. Sharib Hashmi brings a touch of light humor to the role of JK, but he can also turn serious when needed. His chemistry with Manoj is good. Nimrat Kaur plays the villain as Meera and is good in this role. Ashlesha Thakur and Vedant Sinha are excellent in the roles of the children. Seema Biswas brings life to the role of the Prime Minister. Actors like Vipin Sharma, Darshan Kumar, and Gul Panag have done their part well.

Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar have successfully written a good story and a good script. The Family Man 3 has many twists and turns. Many of the dialogues have depth. I think the politics of the Northeast, China’s intervention, and terrorism have all been presented in detail. The pace of some scenes in the series is a bit slow, but the story keeps you engaged.

Tushar Seth has been roped in to direct The Family Man 3, and together with Raj and DK, they have created a good series. The camerawork, action sequences, and emotional scenes are all well-crafted. The forests of the Northeast, the streets of Imphal, and the alleys of Delhi are captured beautifully. The action sequences look great. The background score keeps you on the edge of your seat.

This is a complete masala series that features family, a message, and patriotism, with plenty of twists and turns. The pairing of Manoj and Jaideep will leave you stunned. The Family Man 3 isn’t just a thriller, but an emotional ride that barely leaves you blinking. 3.5 stars for this series.

