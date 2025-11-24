Alia Bhatt’s Natural Beauty Shines Through in Her Latest Pics!

Alia Bhatt once again proved why she remains a favourite among fans and fitness enthusiasts alike. Recently, the actress was spotted in Mumbai, exuding effortless charm in a no-makeup sporty look. Paparazzi captured Alia after what appeared to be a tennis session, and videos of her casual outing quickly went viral on social media.

Dressed in a beige zipped jacket paired with a short brown sports skirt and white sneakers, Alia opted for a simple bun and flaunted a completely makeup-free look. Fans were quick to notice her natural glow, flooding social media with comments praising her fresh, radiant appearance. Many admired the actress for embracing simplicity and prioritising comfort during her routine activities.

Alongside the viral sighting, another video of Alia from the gym has been spreading across Instagram, showcasing her dedication to maintaining a strong and disciplined fitness regime. The clip opens with Alia flashing a warm smile and giving a victory sign while running on a treadmill. The background equipment suggests the video was shot in one of the gyms she frequently visits.

The actress is then seen performing a series of challenging lower-body exercises. One segment of the video shows her doing a weighted squat variation with resistance bands attached to her body, adding intensity and power to the movement. She follows this with what appears to be a dumbbell sumo squat, targeting strength and stability in her legs and glutes. Alia, dressed in a grey T-shirt, black pants, socks and sneakers, also executes a barbell back squat—an advanced compound exercise focusing on endurance and muscle engagement in the lower body. Her routine highlights her commitment to strength training, balance, and overall fitness discipline.

At 32, Alia Bhatt continues to earn acclaim not only for her performances but also for her dedication to leading a healthy, active lifestyle. The actress, who has already received a National Film Award and seven Filmfare Awards, was last seen in Jigra (2024), where she portrayed Satyabhama Anand, a determined sister facing extraordinary challenges. The film was directed by Vasan Bala and produced under Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions, with Alia also contributing as a producer.

Looking ahead, Alia has two exciting projects lined up: Alpha, the fourth instalment of the YRF Spy Universe, and Love & War, where she stars alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor.