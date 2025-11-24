Sonam Kapoor Proves She’s the Most Stylish Mom-To-Be in Her All-White Ensemble

Sonam Kapoor, hailed as one of Bollywood’s most fashionable stars for a long time, has announced her second pregnancy, sending waves of joy across the entertainment fraternity and fans alike. The actress has been getting congratulatory messages from every side, and true to her reputation, she has already started making bold maternity-style statements.

Sharing the wonderful news on Instagram this week, Sonam has posted a set of elegant photos that flaunt her baby bump. The announcement had her in an iconic hot-pink pure wool suit, which has been inspired by Princess Diana herself, complete with oversized padded shoulders and softly curving shoulder lines. She captioned the photos “MOTHER,” with the photos serving as a way to declare the next chapter in her life. The look closely resembled several of the late princess’s iconic looks, with Sonam pulling off timeless fashion with a modern twist.

Soon after announcing the news, the actress left fans mesmerised once again with an all-white ethnic outfit. Taking to Instagram, she dropped new pictures and wrote, “दिल बदलता नहीं… बस औरों के लिए धड़कने लगता ह. Wrapped in love, heritage & the journey of becoming. #Motherhood #Parampara.” With subtle makeup and exuding traditional elegance, Sonam looked graceful, and her fans filled the comments section with heart emojis and affectionate messages, calling her “gorgeous mama.”

The mom-to-be continued her maternity fashion streak, posting another set of photos Saturday morning. This time, she was sporting a chic black-and-white top paired with a matching skirt and topped with an oversized grey blazer. “Mama Swag Activated,” she captioned the post. “Style: non-negotiable. Energy: don’t try me,” she reiterated her belief that pregnancy and impeccable style can go hand in hand.

Sonam Kapoor married businessman Anand Ahuja in May 2018. The couple has a son, Vayu, born in August 2022. The actress often gives a sneak peek into her life as a mother and beautifully juggles parenthood with her starry persona. This year, on Vayu’s third birthday, Sonam wrote a note for him, professing her love and wishing all the best for him as he grows up. She described him as curious, kind, thoughtful, and sweet.

Having started her Bollywood career with Saawariya, Sonam went on to display great performances in films like Raanjhanaa and Neerja. She was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller Blind, marking her return to the screen after a six-year hiatus. Up next, she is set to star in Battle for Bittora, an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s popular novel.