Mortal Kombat Star Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa Dies at 75 After Stroke

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, the acclaimed Japanese-American actor best known for bringing the sorcerer Shang Tsung to life in the 1995 Mortal Kombat film, has passed away at the age of 75. He died Thursday in Santa Barbara, Calif., due to complications from a stroke, confirmed his publicist Penny Vizcarra.

Born on September 27, 1950, in Tokyo to actress Mariko Hata, Tagawa spent his early years moving around several states, including North Carolina, Louisiana, and Texas, until he finally settled in Southern California. Much of his identity had formed through his experiences in the post-war South as a Japanese American, and it was during the high-school years at Duarte High that he started getting interested in acting. Before entering Hollywood, Tagawa moved to Los Angeles to teach Chu Shin-a martial arts system he personally developed.

His ex-wife of 30 years, Sally Phillips, said that during this time, he was discovered by director Bernardo Bertolucci, who later cast him as Chang in The Last Emperor. The role launched a prolific career spanning over three decades across film and television.

We lost a legend today. Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa @CHTOfficial played Shang Tsung in the 1995 Mortal Kombat film and sadly passed away at age 75. We had the privilege of his portrayal on the first MK film but also as an amazing voice actor in the Mortal Kombat 11 game.



Tagawa gained recognition for his commanding screen presence, often playing the character roles imbued with power, mystery, and physical intensity. His list of film credits included Licence to Kill, Rising Sun, Pearl Harbor, Memoirs of a Geisha, Planet of the Apes, and such television series as Nash Bridges, Heroes, Revenge, and The Man in the High Castle, where his performance received widespread acclaim.

Yet, it was his portrayal of Shang Tsung that sealed his cultural legacy. Following word of his death, Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon paid his respects and praised Tagawa’s singular mixture of menace, charisma, and athleticism for the role.

Tagawa spent his later years on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. He is survived by his children-Calen, Byrnne, and Cana-and grandchildren River and Thea Clayton.