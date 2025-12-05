Shehbaz Badesha Breaks Down Watching Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Ikk Kudi’ Performance

Shehbaz Badesha had an emotional and heartwarming reaction after watching his sister Shehnaaz Gill’s latest film Ikk Kudi. Fresh out of the Bigg Boss 19 house following his eviction, Shehbaz reunited with fellow contestants Mridul Tiwari and Zeishan Quadri for a movie night, where they were spotted exiting the theatre after the screening.

The outing became even more special when Shehnaaz herself joined the trio outside the cinema, posing cheerfully for the paparazzi. When asked about his thoughts on the film, Shehbaz couldn’t contain his feelings. “Bhai dekho abhi dekh ke aaya… ro ke aaya,” he said, visibly moved by his sister’s performance. Mridul chimed in with equal enthusiasm, urging everyone to watch the film whenever they get the chance.

Zeishan Quadri used the moment to offer support for fellow contestant and Bigg Boss 19 finalist Amaal Mallik. “Vote for Amaal Mallik,” he said, prompting cheers from those around. During a conversation with Screen, Shehbaz reflected on his bond with Amaal, saying that being perceived as playing the game in Amaal’s “shadow” didn’t bother him. “He is like a brother to me,” Shehbaz said. “If someone can take a bullet for a friend, then this was just a game. Our friendship will continue outside too.”

He added that he genuinely wishes Amaal wins the show, believing no one else deserves the trophy more.

Addressing criticism about being labeled “Shehnaaz ki kamai par palnewala,” Shehbaz responded candidly. He admitted that he has struggled in life and relies on his sister’s support. “Yes, I do depend on her. She gives me money, and I accept it proudly,” he said. Now, after his stint on Bigg Boss, he feels more hopeful. “The good time has come, and I will do my best. As for that tag—main Shehnaaz ki kamai khaate rahunga, tension nahi hai.”