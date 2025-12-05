Katy Perry Steals the Show at Lunch with Japan’s Ex-PM and Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry traded the energy of concert arenas for a diplomatic setting during a recent visit to Japan, accompanying her partner, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to a luncheon with former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko. The meeting took place on December 3 in Tokyo, where Kishida shared a photograph of the four standing before a Christmas tree, marking a rare political appearance for the global pop star.

In his social media post, Kishida referred to Perry as Trudeau’s partner and highlighted their longstanding relationship, noting that he and Trudeau had worked closely during their respective terms to strengthen Japan–Canada relations. He expressed happiness that their friendship continued beyond public office. Trudeau reposted Kishida’s message, thanking him for the warm meeting and praising his commitment to international cooperation and global stability.

This marks the first time Perry has publicly joined Trudeau in a diplomatic environment. The couple first drew widespread attention in July, not long after Perry ended her nine-year on-and-off relationship with actor Orlando Bloom. Perry and Bloom continue to co-parent their daughter, Daisy Dove. Trudeau, meanwhile, was previously married to Sophie Grégoire, with whom he shares three children—Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien. The two separated in 2023.

Public curiosity about Perry and Trudeau intensified after they were photographed sharing a kiss on a yacht in Santa Barbara months earlier. They made their first official public appearance as a couple during Perry’s birthday celebrations in October, when they attended a show at the legendary Crazy Horse Paris cabaret.

A source close to the pair told People that their relationship has deepened significantly. Trudeau has been making consistent efforts to spend time with Perry, and the singer is reportedly “having a lot of fun” as they make upcoming holiday plans together.