Bigg Boss 19 Trophy Unveiled: A Blingy Masterpiece that Matches the ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’ Vibe!

Bigg Boss 19 is racing toward its grand finale on December 7, bringing an end to a season filled with dramatic confrontations, shifting alliances, and emotional highs and lows. In the latest episode, Malti Chahar was evicted from the house, officially locking in the top five finalists: Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, and Pranit More.

However, Malti’s eviction wasn’t the only major moment of the night. The episode also featured the much-anticipated unveiling of this season’s trophy, which instantly became the highlight for both contestants and fans. Staying true to the theme “Gharwalon ki sarkaar,” the trophy is flashy, stylish, and incorporates the same hand gesture Salman Khan showcased in the show’s pre-season promos—making it a symbolic representation of this year’s concept.

The finalists were invited to the assembly room for the reveal, and their wide-eyed reactions reflected the magnitude of reaching this final stage. With only days left until the finale, anticipation is at an all-time high to see who will take the trophy home.

The episode began on a lighter note with a friendly interaction between Malti and Pranit More, which unexpectedly turned sour after Pranit accidentally kicked her. Though he apologised immediately, Malti remained upset, and the tension carried into the eviction process. When her name was announced, she exited the house without speaking to Pranit or Amaal—both of whom she had accused of mistreating her during the season. Pranit later broke down in the dressing area, hurt that she left without a word.

After Malti’s exit, the contestants were asked to write down the name of the person they believed deserved to win. Their choices led to an argument between Farrhana and Tanya when Farrhana felt overlooked. The episode concluded emotionally, with housemates reflecting on their personal highs and lows.