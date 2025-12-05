Song name: Ez-Ez
Music: Shashwat Sachdev, Raj Ranjodh
Singers: Diljit Dosanjh, Hanumankind, Shashwat Sachdev
Lyrics: Raj Ranjodh, Hanumankind
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun
Check out Ez-Ez Song Lyrics from Dhurandhar starring Ranveer Singh
Kaule donaal ae (ez-ez)
Aar ya paar ae (ez-ez)
Naaran de dil te jatt di maar ae
Dabbi ch kali (ez-ez)
Bor hai 40 (ez-ez)
Agg la sekki veed si wali
Kaule donaal ae aar ya paar ae
Naaran de dil te jatt di maar ha ae
Dabbi ch kaali bor hai 40
Agg la sekki veed si wali
Yaar di gypsy sandha de naal bhari hoyi aa
Baari khulli aa gandasi hath phadi hoyi aa
Vairi di nadd te nadd ni chadhi hoyi aa
Shoot’aan vatt de aa maut mure khadi hoyi aa
Yaar di gypsy sandha de naal bhari hoyi hai
Baari khulli aa gandasi hath phadi hoyi hai
Yaar di gypsy sandha de naal bhari hoyi hai
Baari khulli aa gandasi hath phadi hoyi hai
Yeah death is a promise but what is beyond it
I’m sure that i’ll know soon i know when i find it
I’m lookin’ for answers and the meaning behind it
I’m takin’ a chance here yeah i’m gamblin’ on it
When everyone said that we couldn’t
Put in a register even the odds
The odds against me demons that tear me
Usually come with a smile
Ain’t nothin’ that i wouldn’t do for the people
I love i’ve been ready to die
We’re armed and ready it’s about to get heavy
Now tell me you ready or not
Yeah you ready or not tell me you ready or not
You ready or not you really ready or not
Tell me you ready or not
Can’t tell if you’re ready or not
Are you really ready or not
We know if you’re ready or not
Kaule donaal hai death is a promise
Aar ya paar hai but what is beyond it
Naaran de dil te i’m taking a chance here
Jatt di maar hai easy easy
Kaule donaal hai i’m looking for answers
Aar ya paar hai the meaning behind it
Naaran de dil te i’m sure that i’ll know soon
Jatt di maar hai ez ez
Yaar di gypsy sandha de naal bhari hoyi aa
Baari khulli hai gandasi hath phadi hoyi aa
Vairi di nadd te nadd ni chadhi hoyi aa
Shoota vatt de aa maut mure khadi hoyi aa
Yaar di gypsy sandha de naal bhari hoyi aa
Baari khulli hai gandasi hath phadi hoyi aa
Yaar di gypsy sandha de naal bhari hoyi aa
Baari khulli hai gandasi hath phadi hoyi aa
Yeah you ready or not (easy easy)
You ready or not (easy easy)
Tell me you ready or not (easy easy)
Now you really ready or not (easy easy)