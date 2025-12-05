Song name: Ez-Ez

Music: Shashwat Sachdev, Raj Ranjodh

Singers: Diljit Dosanjh, Hanumankind, Shashwat Sachdev

Lyrics: Raj Ranjodh, Hanumankind

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun

Check out Ez-Ez Song Lyrics from Dhurandhar starring Ranveer Singh

Kaule donaal ae (ez-ez)

Aar ya paar ae (ez-ez)

Naaran de dil te jatt di maar ae

Dabbi ch kali (ez-ez)

Bor hai 40 (ez-ez)

Agg la sekki veed si wali

Kaule donaal ae aar ya paar ae

Naaran de dil te jatt di maar ha ae

Dabbi ch kaali bor hai 40

Agg la sekki veed si wali

Yaar di gypsy sandha de naal bhari hoyi aa

Baari khulli aa gandasi hath phadi hoyi aa

Vairi di nadd te nadd ni chadhi hoyi aa

Shoot’aan vatt de aa maut mure khadi hoyi aa

Yaar di gypsy sandha de naal bhari hoyi hai

Baari khulli aa gandasi hath phadi hoyi hai

Yaar di gypsy sandha de naal bhari hoyi hai

Baari khulli aa gandasi hath phadi hoyi hai

Yeah death is a promise but what is beyond it

I’m sure that i’ll know soon i know when i find it

I’m lookin’ for answers and the meaning behind it

I’m takin’ a chance here yeah i’m gamblin’ on it

When everyone said that we couldn’t

Put in a register even the odds

The odds against me demons that tear me

Usually come with a smile

Ain’t nothin’ that i wouldn’t do for the people

I love i’ve been ready to die

We’re armed and ready it’s about to get heavy

Now tell me you ready or not

Yeah you ready or not tell me you ready or not

You ready or not you really ready or not

Tell me you ready or not

Can’t tell if you’re ready or not

Are you really ready or not

We know if you’re ready or not

Kaule donaal hai death is a promise

Aar ya paar hai but what is beyond it

Naaran de dil te i’m taking a chance here

Jatt di maar hai easy easy

Kaule donaal hai i’m looking for answers

Aar ya paar hai the meaning behind it

Naaran de dil te i’m sure that i’ll know soon

Jatt di maar hai ez ez

Yaar di gypsy sandha de naal bhari hoyi aa

Baari khulli hai gandasi hath phadi hoyi aa

Vairi di nadd te nadd ni chadhi hoyi aa

Shoota vatt de aa maut mure khadi hoyi aa

Yaar di gypsy sandha de naal bhari hoyi aa

Baari khulli hai gandasi hath phadi hoyi aa

Yaar di gypsy sandha de naal bhari hoyi aa

Baari khulli hai gandasi hath phadi hoyi aa

Yeah you ready or not (easy easy)

You ready or not (easy easy)

Tell me you ready or not (easy easy)

Now you really ready or not (easy easy)