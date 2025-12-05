Camp Rock 3: Jonas Brothers Tease Epic Reunion as Connect 3!

The Jonas Brothers are heading back to Camp Rock as Disney+ has announced Camp Rock 3, due for release next year. The news came with a 42-second teaser that gave nostalgic fans of the franchise a thrill. Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas are back in their memorable roles as Shane, Nate, and Jason Gray. The teaser as a whole playfully addresses the two earlier films with Nick saying, “Music, friendship, memories,” Joe adding, “We’re back, exactly where we’re supposed to be,” while Kevin jokingly mentioned, “Still no birdhouse.”

The third entry follows Connect 3 as they go back to Camp Rock for a special reunion tour to find the next breakout star. This time, the musical franchise is introducing a new set of young campers: Sage, played by Segura; her laid-back brother Desi, played by Hudson Stone; Fletch, played by Malachi Barton; cello prodigy Rosie, played by Lumi Pollack; energetic drummer Cliff, played by Casey Trotter; choreographer Callie, played by Brooklynn Pitts; and influencer Madison, played by Ava Jean. As hopes rise and ambitions clash, the campers enter rivalries, friendships, and budding romances to land the most coveted opening slot on Connect 3’s tour.

Maria Canals-Barrera will return as Connie Torres, a role she has been part of for a long time. Per the official IMDb synopsis, the stakes are higher than ever as young musicians fight to make their mark at the legendary summer camp.

Camp Rock 3 is directed by Veronica Rodriguez from a script by Eydie Faye. Demi Lovato, who headlined the first two films as Mitchie Torres, will executive produce alongside the Jonas Brothers, Tim Federle, Betsy Sullenger, Spencer Berman, and Gary Marsh.

The original Camp Rock aired in 2008, followed by Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam in 2010. The forthcoming film promises a nostalgic yet fresh continuation of the musical legacy.