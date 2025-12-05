Jade – Church Song Lyrics

Song Name – Church

Singer – Jade

Oh, baby, pray for me like I would pray for you

Whatever gets you off until your knees are bruised

While the world burns, let me see you work

Down on your knees, let me be your church

(I want you to f*ck it up)

When I was a baby girl, that’s when I saw the queen

Nothing like Elizabeth, more like Destiny

Oh, she looked divine, elegant and free

She bowed down to my level, blew a kiss and said to me (Said to me)

“It’s hard enough to be alive” (It’s hard enough to be alive)

“Might as well dance or die” (Might as well dance or die)

“Heaven’s close, but we could try” (Heaven’s close, we could try)

“‘Cause we’re one hell of a good time”

Oh, baby, pray for me like I would pray for you

Whatever gets you off until your knees are bruised

While the world burns, let me see you work

Down on your knees, let me be your church

(I want you to f*ck it up)

(I want you to f*ck it up)

(I want you to f*ck it up)

(I want you to f*ck it up)

Now I’m fully blossomed, got my flowers, live the dream

Carrying the wisdom that was passed down onto me

If you need advice or you don’t believe

Get onto my level, listen up, I’ll set you free (Set you free)

It’s hard enough to be alive (It’s hard enough to be alive)

Might as well dance or die (Might as well dance or die)

Heaven’s close, but we could try (Heaven’s close, we could try)

‘Cause we’re one hell of a good time

Oh, baby, pray for me like I would pray for you

Whatever gets you off until your knees are bruised

While the world burns, let me see you work

Down on your knees, let me be your church

Baby, stay a while until we see the light

Let’s get wet and wild till our tears are dry

While the world burns, let me see you work

Down on your knees, let me be your church (Church, church, church, church)

(I want you to f*ck it up)

(I want you to f*ck it up)

(I want you to f*ck it up)

(I want you to f*ck it up)

All the sinners in the place, show me love, give me faith

Girls, dolls, party boys, rise above the dirty noise

If you’re all out of sugar then I’m the sweetest taste

Take this holy water and wash that pretty face

Girls, dolls, party boys, rise above the dirty noise

From the ghetto to the stars, everywhere you are

Now let me see you work, work, work, work, work, work

Let me be your church, church, church, church, church, church

Oh, baby, pray for me like I would pray for you (Oh-oh)

Whatever gets you off until your knees are bruised

While the world burns, let me see you work

Down on your knees, let me be your church

Baby, stay a while until we see the light (Stay)

Let’s get wet and wild till our tears are dry

While the world burns, let me see you work

Down on your knees, let me be your church