Jade – Church Song Lyrics

Song Name – Church
Singer – Jade
Oh, baby, pray for me like I would pray for you
Whatever gets you off until your knees are bruised
While the world burns, let me see you work
Down on your knees, let me be your church
(I want you to f*ck it up)
When I was a baby girl, that’s when I saw the queen
Nothing like Elizabeth, more like Destiny
Oh, she looked divine, elegant and free
She bowed down to my level, blew a kiss and said to me (Said to me)
“It’s hard enough to be alive” (It’s hard enough to be alive)
“Might as well dance or die” (Might as well dance or die)
“Heaven’s close, but we could try” (Heaven’s close, we could try)
“‘Cause we’re one hell of a good time”
Oh, baby, pray for me like I would pray for you
Whatever gets you off until your knees are bruised
While the world burns, let me see you work
Down on your knees, let me be your church
(I want you to f*ck it up)
(I want you to f*ck it up)
(I want you to f*ck it up)
(I want you to f*ck it up)
Now I’m fully blossomed, got my flowers, live the dream
Carrying the wisdom that was passed down onto me
If you need advice or you don’t believe
Get onto my level, listen up, I’ll set you free (Set you free)
It’s hard enough to be alive (It’s hard enough to be alive)
Might as well dance or die (Might as well dance or die)
Heaven’s close, but we could try (Heaven’s close, we could try)
‘Cause we’re one hell of a good time
Oh, baby, pray for me like I would pray for you
Whatever gets you off until your knees are bruised
While the world burns, let me see you work
Down on your knees, let me be your church
Baby, stay a while until we see the light
Let’s get wet and wild till our tears are dry
While the world burns, let me see you work
Down on your knees, let me be your church (Church, church, church, church)
(I want you to f*ck it up)
(I want you to f*ck it up)
(I want you to f*ck it up)
(I want you to f*ck it up)
All the sinners in the place, show me love, give me faith
Girls, dolls, party boys, rise above the dirty noise
If you’re all out of sugar then I’m the sweetest taste
Take this holy water and wash that pretty face
Girls, dolls, party boys, rise above the dirty noise
From the ghetto to the stars, everywhere you are
Now let me see you work, work, work, work, work, work
Let me be your church, church, church, church, church, church
Oh, baby, pray for me like I would pray for you (Oh-oh)
Whatever gets you off until your knees are bruised
While the world burns, let me see you work
Down on your knees, let me be your church
Baby, stay a while until we see the light (Stay)
Let’s get wet and wild till our tears are dry
While the world burns, let me see you work
Down on your knees, let me be your church