Lizzo Slams Fat-Shamers in Epic Response to Viral Joke

Lizzo has once again stood up against online body shaming after a fatphobic joke about her went viral this week. The Love In Real Life singer, known for being open about her body image journey and the pressure placed on her appearance, responded with a powerful message on Instagram. Posting a photo of herself from the neck down in a yellow snake-print bikini while sitting poolside, she reminded followers that their bodies exist for themselves—not for public commentary.

Sharing her frustration, Lizzo wrote that seeing a fat joke about herself “in 2025” was both “dumb” and disappointing, explaining that people were “just laughing at me because I’m fat.” She added that no matter one’s size, critics always find something to pick apart. “When you’re big they talk sht, and when you’re small they talk sht. Your body will never be good enough for them,” she wrote, urging fans not to let anyone shame them for their choices.

Lizzo emphasized bodily autonomy, stating that whether she gets a BBL, loses 100 pounds, or gains it all back, it’s nobody’s business but hers. “My fat a** stays living with a paid-off mortgage in y’all bitches’ heads,” she quipped.

The artist has long faced scrutiny over her physical changes—first for gaining weight and later amid speculation that she had used Ozempic or similar medications. Lizzo has previously denied taking weight-loss drugs, noting in a now-deleted Instagram post that she works hard through training, sauna sessions, cardio, and a structured diet supported by a chef.

In a reflective Substack essay, she addressed the broader culture of judgment, saying many plus-size women feel pressured to shrink themselves. She called for the body-positive movement to evolve beyond commercial distortions and reclaim its original purpose of empowerment.