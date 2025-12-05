Four More Shots Please! Season 4: The Final Chapter Premieres on this date

Prime Video today announced the release date for the final season of its International Emmy-nominated Original series Four More Shots Please! The story concludes in this season during the festive season, with a mix of emotion, drama, and heartfelt celebration. The series will stream from 19 December in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Returning for this last ride are Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo as their fan-favorite characters Damini, Umang, Anjana, and Siddhi, respectively. The final season sees the quartet getting tangled in new personal and professional dilemmas, increased disagreements, and making more daring choices. Familiar faces include Prateik Smita Patil, Milind Soman, Rajeev Siddhartha, Lisa Ray, and Ankur Rathee, while Dino Morea, Anasuya Sengupta, and Kunaal Roy Kapur join the show in all-new avatars.

But the real root of this season is an important pact these four women make, one that opens the floodgates to a sea of emotional turbulence and life-changing decisions. The show still heralds their fierce individuality, celebrates messy romances and difficult truths, and salutes the unbreakable bonds of friendship that have defined the series from its inception.

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, the final season is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy. Devika Bhagat once again pens the show while the dialogues are written by Ishita Moitra. The series is directed by Arunima Sharma and Neha Parti Matiyani.

Looking back at the show’s journey, Rangita said: Four More Shots Please! was conceived as a reflection of women as they are ambitious, complex, unapologetic, and fiercely loyal. She termed the final season as the “crescendo” of character arcs in the series along with the world it had built over the years.

The final season of Four More Shots Please! will start streaming on Prime Video on 19 December.