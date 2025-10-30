The Power Couple: Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry’s Relationship is Giving Us Life Goals

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and pop megastar Katy Perry seem to be getting closer, with the world’s eyes on them following recent sightings of the two together. From relaxed yacht rides off Santa Barbara to dinner dates in Montreal and late-night dancing in Paris, the two seem to be comfortable with one another-and sources say things are getting serious.

Trudeau, 53, has endured a period of personal and professional change, following his separation from Sophie Grégoire in 2023 and his resignation as Prime Minister earlier this year. According to a source close to the former leader, Perry entered his life at a time when he was seeking renewal and stability. “Justin has faced a lot of upheaval in recent years,” the insider shared. “But Katy’s presence has truly lifted his spirits. He’s laughing again and feels more relaxed and happy.”

One political insider familiar with the couple described them as “very much a couple.” While their schedules are jam-packed, they make it a priority to carve out time for each other. “He goes the extra mile to be with her whenever possible,” says the source.

Trudeau is reportedly captivated by Perry’s intelligence and outspoken nature, while she admires his passion for public service and his charm. Their shared love of music and the outdoors has further strengthened their bond. Fans have taken notice of their affectionate public appearances, from holding hands in Paris to smiling warmly at each other during a concert.

Those close to the couple say Trudeau’s new relationship has brought renewed joy into his life—something he’s needed after years in the political spotlight.