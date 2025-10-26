Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Spark Headlines With Public Romance

Pop star Katy Perry and former Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau seem to have taken their rumored romance public. On October 25, 2025, they were photographed together at the legendary cabaret show Crazy Horse Paris, celebrating Katy’s 41st birthday in the City of Lights. The pair walked out holding hands and appeared relaxed and happy amid the crowd.

The story traces back to July, when the duo were reportedly seen dining at Le Violon in Montréal. That outing, just weeks after Katy’s split from long-time partner Orlando Bloom, sparked the initial wave of dating rumors. At the time, neither Katy nor Justin commented on their connection.

In mid-October, photos emerged of Perry and Trudeau kissing on board her yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, a clear departure from mere speculation. These images added fuel to media accounts suggesting their relationship had moved beyond casual friendship.

An insider told People magazine that although Katy was not actively seeking a relationship in the summer, the connection between her and Justin grew quickly. “He’s been pursuing her since their July date… they have an easy connection,” the source said.

Despite all the signs, neither party has officially confirmed their status. That said, public displays and multiple credible sources have turned speculation into one of the year’s most talked-about celebrity pairings. Whether this becomes a long-term commitment or stays a low-key relationship in the spotlight remains to be seen.

