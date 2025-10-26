Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso Are Officially Engaged After a Surprise Proposal

Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso are officially engaged, and the proposal was straight out of a romantic comedy. The Riverdale actress and the musician-filmmaker got engaged on October 24, 2025, during what Mendes thought was a birthday party for a mutual friend. Instead, it turned out to be a surprise engagement party planned entirely by Mancuso.

According to People, the intimate celebration was filled with friends and family, making it the perfect setting for Mancuso’s heartfelt proposal. A source revealed, “It was a complete surprise. Everyone knew except Camila. Rudy wanted it to be unforgettable, and it was.”

The couple met back in 2022 while filming their romantic comedy Música, which Mancuso co-wrote and directed. Sparks flew instantly, and they went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day 2023. Over the past two years, fans have loved seeing their creative connection grow both on and off screen.

At the surprise engagement, Mendes was reportedly overwhelmed with emotion. She was later seen flashing her stunning engagement ring, a classic solitaire diamond on a delicate silver band, as the two arrived hand-in-hand at Glen Powell’s birthday party later that evening.

Camila and Rudy’s relationship has always been marked by genuine chemistry, artistic collaboration, and quiet confidence. They’ve supported each other’s projects while keeping their romance grounded and private.

This engagement marks a new chapter for the couple, who started as co-stars and became one of Hollywood’s most admired pairs. Fans and friends flooded social media with congratulations, celebrating a love story that feels refreshingly real.

Congratulations to Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso, here’s to a lifetime of creativity, laughter, and love.