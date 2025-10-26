HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Why Orange Took Over 2025: The Strategic Rise of Fashion’s Boldest Shade

From Zendaya’s engagement gown to Formula One podiums and Apple’s iPhone 17 launch, the color orange has dominated 2025, and it’s no coincidence.

By Kriti Pandey
1 min. read
Tom Holland | Zendaya - Pic courtesy twitter

If you think the rise of orange color in 2025 is random, think again. The surge of this bright, confident color across fashion, tech, and pop culture is the result of a perfect storm of moments that made it impossible to ignore.

It started when Zendaya announced her engagement earlier this year wearing a stunning burnt-orange Louis Vuitton gown. The image went viral almost instantly, sparking a wave of orange-themed lookbooks, edits, and outfit recreations across social media. Soon after, orange began appearing everywhere, from red carpets to runways.

Around the same time, Formula One saw multiple Grand Prix winners wearing orange gear, both in their team colors and celebratory looks. The association between high-speed success and this fiery hue only boosted its appeal. The New York Knicks, with their iconic orange and blue uniforms, also had a standout spring season, adding yet another pop-culture moment to orange’s growing influence.

By summer, the color’s momentum became undeniable. Karol G released her highly anticipated Very Orange album, which she described as her “brightest and most fearless” project yet. Data showed a 55 percent spike in orange-related search trends following the release, linking music, visual identity, and fashion influence.

Then came Apple’s iPhone 17 reveal, which featured a bold new “Yes Orange” model as one of the highlight colors. It cemented orange not just as a fashion trend but as a cultural signal, modern, youthful, and optimistic.

While it might look like coincidence, there’s a clear strategy behind this shift. Fashion brands have long benefited from owning distinct color identities, like Valentino Pink in 2022 or Gucci Burgundy in 2023. This year, orange naturally filled that space. After a season dominated by minimalism and muted earth tones, the fashion world was ready for something brighter, warmer, and more expressive.

Orange bridges that divide perfectly. It’s bold but not abrasive, energetic yet grounded. With its presence now spanning everything from couture gowns to sportswear and tech, 2025 is officially the year of orange: not by accident, but by design.

SourceMELISSA LASKIN
