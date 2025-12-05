Sonam Kapoor’s Black Saree and Baby Bump is the Perfect Combo at Swadesh event

Sonam Kapoor, who announced her second pregnancy in November 2025, made her first appearance with a visible baby bump at the recent Swadesh event. The Bollywood star dropped in at the Swadesh store on Friday to celebrate India’s artisanal heritage, festive spirit, and craftsmanship. Embracing the occasion with her signature elegance, Sonam wore a striking black saree enhanced with a rich golden border. She paired it with a fitted black turtleneck blouse, adding a contemporary touch to the traditional ensemble.

Her hair was slicked back into a neat bun, which kept all eyes on her radiant face and bold gold earrings. A gold clutch complemented her look, topped off with her glowing smile. The actress gladly posed for the cameras before entering, beaming with pride as she cradled her baby bump to share this special moment with her fans.

She first announced her pregnancy on November 20 with a stylish photoshoot in an archival Escada by Margaretha Ley ensemble from 1988. She captioned the shoot with just one powerful word, “Mother”, marking the beginning of her new chapter. And ever since, she has gone about delighting her followers with glimpses of her maternity journey through carefully curated social media posts.

Recently, Sonam celebrated eight years since her engagement to husband Anand Ahuja. The actress commemorated the day with a throwback picture from New York City. “Throwback to when I got engaged in NYC to the love of my life 8 years ago. Love you @anandahuja,” Sonam wrote.

After getting married in a glittering Mumbai ceremony back in 2018, the pair welcomed their first child, Vayu, born in August 2022. This will be the new home where they continue to bring up their son, often going between London and India for work and family obligations. They have kept Sonam and her son away from the media glare in their London diaries.