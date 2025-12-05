Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man – Cillian Murphy Unleashes Fury in New Poster!

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is finally on its way, with Netflix confirming a March 2026 release that will finally return fans to the world of Tommy Shelby after years of anticipation. The Peaky Blinders sequel film will open with a limited theatrical run beginning March 6, 2026, before arriving on Netflix worldwide on March 20, 2026. This announcement marks a major moment for the franchise, coming well over a year after creator Steven Knight revealed in June 2024 that he would pen the script—alongside the long-awaited confirmation that Cillian Murphy would reprise his iconic role as Tommy.

It arrives on the same day Netflix secured an $82.7 billion deal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery in a historic entertainment transaction that further cements Netflix’s growing investment into theatrical releases. Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said that Netflix is committed to supporting Warner Bros.’s movie output, but with a release model that evolves.

Set nearly four years after the final season’s premiere in 2022, The Immortal Man picks up in 1940 Birmingham. Now living in self-imposed exile, Tommy Shelby is thrust back into the world just as World War II erupts across Europe. Haunted by old demons and pushed into new battles, he must finally face the weight of his legacy-choose to either rebuild it or watch it fall apart. The stakes are monumental, with the future of both his family and his country hanging in the balance.

The legendary gypsy gangster Tommy Shelby returns in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. In select cinemas 6 March and on Netflix 20 March 2026. pic.twitter.com/vBKWXBbb6y — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) December 5, 2025

“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me,” Cillian Murphy said to Tudum. “It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.” Harper, who directed episodes of Season 1 as well as Wild Rose, helms the new feature.

Creator Steven Knight further teased the wartime intensity in the film by saying, “The country is at war, and so, of course, are our Peaky Blinders. It will be an explosive chapter in the story—no holds barred.” The film also stars, alongside Murphy, a combination of returning favorites and newcomers: Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Barry Keoghan, Ian Peck, Jay Lycurgo, and Stephen Graham.