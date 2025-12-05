Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha’s Girlfriend Kashish Agarwal is a Stunner!

Shehbaz Badesha may have stepped out of the Bigg Boss 19 house, but the buzz around him has only grown louder. Whether it’s his quick wit, lively reunions with former contestants, or his candid, unfiltered personality, Shehbaz continues to keep fans entertained even after his exit. This time, however, he grabbed headlines for a completely different reason—officially revealing his relationship.

On Thursday night, Shehbaz was spotted with Mridul Tiwari and Zeishan Quadri as they headed out to catch the premiere of Shehnaaz Gill’s new film Ikk Kudi. The trio later reunited with Shehnaaz, and the group’s cheerful banter quickly caught the attention of the paparazzi waiting outside the theatre. In her trademark playful style, Shehnaaz teased the photographers, asking, “Shehbaz ne apni girlfriend reveal nahi ki?”

The paps immediately looked around, curious, only for a young woman to step forward and pose beside Shehbaz. The mystery girl was revealed to be Kashish Agarwal, an Instagram influencer who has long been the subject of fan speculation. As soon as the couple stood together, the photographers jokingly welcomed her with, “Bhabiji namaste,” making everyone burst into laughter.

Shehbaz Badesha just introduced his girlfriend kashish aggarwaal gf — and the internet is loved them!



From cute chemistry to genuine smiles, the duo looks absolutely made for each other!



Are you happy for Shehbaz? Drop your thoughts below! #ShehbazBadesha #ShehnaazGill… pic.twitter.com/zJDDBuuaL9 — Telly Khazana (@tellykhazana) December 5, 2025

Never one to miss a chance for humour, Shehbaz quipped, “Ab main kisi ladki ke upar try nahi maar sakta,” sending Shehnaaz, Zeishan, Mridul, and even Kashish into fits of laughter. Though this was their first public confirmation, fans had suspected Kashish’s presence in Shehbaz’s life ever since he mentioned his girlfriend during the Bigg Boss live feed. He even shared that she had asked him to keep their relationship private.

Before his Bigg Boss entry, Kashish had also posted a heartfelt note supporting him, hinting at their bond. Now, with their relationship out in the open, fans finally have their answer.