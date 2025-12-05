Vicky Kaushal’s Latest Ride: A Rs 3.20 Crore Lexus Fit for a New Dad!

Just days into embracing fatherhood for the very first time, Vicky Kaushal has gifted himself a new luxury addition – an impressive Lexus LM350h 4S. The actor was spotted taking the newly purchased vehicle for a ride in Mumbai on Thursday evening, and it has almost instantly become the talking point. Vicky and his wife, actor Katrina Kaif, welcomed their baby boy on November 7 this year, marking a heart-warming milestone in their three-and-a-half-year marriage.

The birth of their son was announced in a joint statement by the couple, which said, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.” The post featured an adorable illustration of a cradle with a teddy bear, while Vicky added a simple yet emotional caption: “Blessed.”

The Lexus LM350h 4S has now become the latest talking point in Kaushal’s burgeoning garage, a four-seater luxury model tagged between ₹3.18 crore and ₹3.20 crore. The actor was recently spotted sitting inside the sleek car after an event in the city. Fans and automobile enthusiasts couldn’t get enough of the star seated inside the car.

Talking to GQ India recently about the new phase of his life, Vicky shared, “Becoming a father this year is my biggest moment of 2025. It is a magical feeling. I expected to be emotional and ecstatic, but it has turned out to be the most grounding experience of my life.”

Vicky and Katrina got married in 2021 at the picturesque Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan in the presence of close friends. These included Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh, and Malavika Mohanan.

On the work front, Kaushal is preparing for Love & War, his first film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie also reunites him with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, with whom he shared screen space in Sanju and Raazi, respectively. He was last seen in Chhaava opposite Rashmika Mandanna.