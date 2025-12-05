Taylor Swift’s Dream Wedding: Inside Her Rhode Island Ceremony with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are already deep into wedding planning, and if reports are to be believed, the couple is preparing for a grand celebration in June 2026. After their engagement in August, the two have been searching for a venue worthy of their star-studded guest list — and they may have finally found the perfect spot.

Initially, Swift hoped to host the ceremony at her iconic Watch Hill mansion in Rhode Island. However, as the guest list continued to expand, the pair shifted focus to the luxurious Ocean House hotel, a New England landmark known for its sweeping ocean views and upscale charm. According to Page Six, Swift has long admired the property and is strongly considering Saturday, June 13, 2026, as the date for her big day — a date that reportedly carries numerological significance for the couple.

In true Swift fashion, the planning process already includes a dramatic twist: another bride was said to be scheduled to marry at the venue on the same date. Rumours suggest Swift wrote the couple a substantial cheque to secure the location for herself, ensuring nothing stands in the way of her dream ceremony.

Ocean House is known for its exclusivity. Standard rooms begin around USD 660 per night, while suites soar upward of USD 7,845 — with the Penthouse Suite nearly touching USD 10,000. With 49 guest rooms and 23 suites, it promises a lavish experience for family and celebrity friends alike.

Swift’s close friends Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid are reportedly in line to serve as bridesmaids, adding even more sparkle to the already glamorous occasion.

Kelce proposed to Swift in the backyard of his Kansas estate, later announcing the news with a charming Instagram caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”