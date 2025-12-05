Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Christmas Holiday Decor is All About the Kisses and Snuggles

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are welcoming the festive season with the joy and warmth of their first Christmas as a married couple. The singer–actor, who has been giving fans sweet glimpses into her new chapter, shared another heart-warming update on Instagram — this time revealing how she and her husband have already begun preparing for the holidays.

In a cozy video post, Selena treated her 416 million followers to a behind-the-scenes look at their Christmas tree-decorating ritual. Sitting beside Benny in front of a glowing tree, the couple lovingly hung ornaments while chatting, laughing, and sharing affectionate kisses. The time-lapse clip beautifully captured how the pair transformed the tree into a sparkling, intimate centerpiece of their home. “Our first Christmas as a married couple,” Selena wrote, expressing her excitement at experiencing the holiday season together for the first time as husband and wife.

Selena and Benny exchanged vows on September 27, 2025, in an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara. The wedding was a deeply private affair with strict confidentiality, attended only by close friends and family. A star-studded guest list included Taylor Swift, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Paul Rudd, Paris Hilton, Zoe Saldana, SZA, Ed Sheeran, and Camila Cabello. Though the ceremony was low-profile, the couple later shared tender photographs, giving their fans a chance to witness their joy.

Since confirming their relationship, Selena and Benny have frequently spoken about their deep connection and their dreams of starting a family in the future. With their first holiday season as a married couple officially underway, fans are eagerly watching for more heartwarming moments — and perhaps even hints of the “good news” the couple has previously said they hope to share someday.