Salman Khan’s ‘Bhau Chi Bhel’ Moment Proves Why Fans Love Him at 60

Recently turned 60-year-old Bollywood superstar Salman Khan once again proved why he has a knack for winning hearts not just on the big screens. This time, not because he acted in a blockbuster or appeared on TV, but because he displayed his cooking skills while preparing a handcrafted bowl of street food lovingly known as “Bhau chi bhel.”

One look at Instagram on Monday, and we were treated to a lovely video featuring Salman, uploaded by actress Genelia Deshmukh, where the superstar was seen looking relaxed and joyful as he effortlessly combined ingredients from the street food stall and prepared a mouth-watering ‘Bhel’. The caption written by the actress spoke volumes about the warmth and hospitality in Salman, and it reads, “There is no one like @beingsalmankhan, he absolutely goes out of his way to make you feel at home, to make you feel special. This time, he serves the absolutely delicious ‘Bhau chi bhel’. We love you.”

Making this sighting even more endearing is the presence of Genelia’s husband, actor Riteish Deshmukh, who is also seen enjoying the specialty “bhel” that Salman is preparing. This candid encounter gave fans a peep into the other side of Salman, who was seen to be quite amiable, down-to-earth, and very affectionate to the people surrounding him.

Salman Khan marked the milestone celebration of his 60th birthday yesterday, and what began as a personal milestone celebration culminated in a star-studded bash to commemorate the superstar. Salman Khan, with more than three decades as a star, remains one of the most controversial personalities in the Indian film industry.

Salman Khan’s journey has been defined by his reinvention from the romantic hero of the 1990s shown in movies like “Maine Pyar Kiya” and “Hum Aapke Hain Koun” to being the most popular mass action hero of the 2000s with movies like “Wanted” and “Dabangg.” Then came movies like “Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” where his depth has been exhibited to define his appeal among all sections of society and generations.

Salman, even in his 60s, maintains a huge opening in box office collections, unparallelded devotion among fans, and a larger-than-life presence in public appearances. Apart from films, Salman’s long-term tie-up with television in hosting “Bigg Boss” and his social cause-driven activities under the umbrella “Being Human” have infused a variety of elements in his public imagery. Yet, Salman Khan has managed to retain his strength and sparkle despite all the controversies and setbacks in his career. As the actor commemorates his 60th birthday, there can’t be a better example of his ability to defy age than the fact that his career has endured for so long with so much continuity and connect with the masses.

For his fans, the life of this superstar has always been an ode to the memories, dialogues, and songs that have left an imprint on all of them for life! And for Bollywood, Salman Khan has always served as an inspiration to remind the fraternity that superstardom can truly achieve the imposs