Tara Sutaria Breaks Silence on Viral AP Dhillon Concert Video: “Clever Editing!”

The internet has been buzzing with viral visuals of actor Tara Sutaria and Punjabi singer AP Dhillon from his recent Mumbai concert. A particular clip, which showed Tara dancing and sharing a lively moment on stage with the singer, quickly sparked speculation online—especially after the video cut to her boyfriend, actor Veer Pahariya, who appeared visibly uncomfortable while watching the performance. However, the couple has now stepped forward to set the record straight, calling the viral moment a result of “clever editing” and false narratives.

AP Dhillon recently hosted a musical concert in Mumbai that saw the presence of several celebrities, including Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya. When AP began performing his popular track Thodi Si Daaru, Tara surprised the audience by joining him on stage. The crowd erupted in excitement as the two grooved to the song, clearly enjoying the moment and energising the audience.

Soon after, a selectively edited video from the concert began circulating online, leading to widespread chatter that Veer was unhappy or uncomfortable with Tara’s interaction with AP on stage. The clip quickly gained traction, fuelling unnecessary speculation about trouble between the couple.

Addressing the rumours head-on, Tara Sutaria took to Instagram and shared a clip from the concert that showed the full context of the performance. The video highlighted Tara and AP performing professionally, focusing on music, energy, and crowd engagement rather than anything controversial. Their camaraderie and mutual respect were clearly visible on stage.

In a strongly worded caption, Tara called out the misleading narratives surrounding the viral clip. She wrote, “Loud and proud and in it together!!! @apdhillon FAV!!! What a night! Thank you Mumbai for SO much love for our song and here’s to more music and memories together. P.S – False narratives, ‘clever editing’ and paid PR campaigns by folks won’t and don’t shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always win. So the joke’s on the bullies.”

Veer Pahariya was quick to back her up. Reacting in the comments section, the Sky Force actor clarified that the viral reaction shot of him had been taken during an entirely different song. “Not to mention the reaction footage of me was taken during another song, not even Thodi si daru. Jokers,” he wrote, firmly dismissing the rumours.

On the professional front, Tara Sutaria is gearing up for her next project, Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas. Meanwhile, Veer Pahariya recently made his acting debut in Sky Force alongside Akshay Kumar. Despite online noise, the couple appears united, choosing transparency and truth over speculation.