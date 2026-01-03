Dharmendra’s Haqeeqat Inspired Me To Do Border: Sunny Deol Gets Emotional At Border 2 Launch

Sunny Deol is preparing for the release of his much-anticipated film Border 2, a sequel to the iconic 1997 war drama that remains deeply etched in Indian cinema history. Ahead of the film’s theatrical release, the actor attended the song launch of Ghar Kab Aaoge in Jaisalmer along with the cast and crew. The event, held against the evocative desert backdrop of Rajasthan, turned into an emotional moment as Sunny reflected on his journey, memories from the original Border, and the lasting influence of his late father, legendary actor Dharmendra.

Addressing the audience at the event, Sunny Deol spoke candidly about the emotional bond he shares with Border and its viewers. He began by acknowledging the warmth he continues to receive from fans decades after the original film’s release. “Kaise hain aap log? Main aap ke parivaar ka hissa hi hoon, jab se maine Border ki hain,” he said, expressing how the film made him feel permanently connected to audiences across generations.

Sunny went on to explain that his decision to be part of Border stemmed from a deeply personal place. He recalled watching Dharmendra’s 1964 war classic Haqeeqat as a child and being profoundly moved by it. “Maine Border ki thi kyunki maine jab apni papa ki film Haqeeqat dekhi thi, woh mujhe bohot pyaari lagi thi. Tab main bohot chhota tha,” he shared. According to Sunny, that early exposure to patriotic cinema planted the seed that would later define one of the most important films of his career.

When Sunny eventually became an actor, he resolved to carry forward the legacy of meaningful war films that honored the sacrifices of soldiers. “Jab main actor bana tab maine tay kiya ki main bhi papa jaise ek film karunga,” he said. This resolve led him to approach filmmaker JP Dutta, with whom he shared the vision of creating a war film rooted in emotion, realism, and national pride. “JP Dutta saab ke saath maine baat ki aur hum dono ne decide kiya ki hum iss subject mein film banayenge jo bohot hi pyaara hai, jo aap sab ke dilon mein basa hua hai,” Sunny added, referring to the enduring legacy of Border.

However, the celebratory atmosphere of the event was tinged with visible emotion as Sunny acknowledged that he was still grappling with personal loss. Speaking briefly, he said, “Main zyada kuch nahi bol paaunga, mera dimaag hila hua hai,” hinting at his fragile emotional state. The actor was referring to the recent demise of his father, Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24 at the age of 89.

Dharmendra, one of Indian cinema’s most revered actors, was last seen on screen in the war drama Ikkis, which released in theatres on January 1. His passing has left a deep void not only in Sunny’s life but also in the film industry at large. Sunny’s brief but heartfelt acknowledgment of his father’s influence underscored how closely intertwined his personal and professional journeys have been.

Border 2 holds immense expectations, given the iconic status of its predecessor. Directed by Anurag Singh, the sequel aims to revisit the spirit of patriotism and camaraderie that defined the original film while presenting it through a contemporary cinematic lens. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, bringing together actors from different generations.

Produced by T-Series in association with JP Dutta’s J P Films, Border 2 is slated for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026. The makers have positioned the film as a tribute to the bravery of Indian soldiers, while also honoring the legacy of the original Border, which remains one of the most celebrated war films in Hindi cinema.

The song Ghar Kab Aaoge, launched at the Jaisalmer event, further reinforces the emotional core of the film, capturing the longing, sacrifice, and quiet strength of soldiers and their families. Its unveiling in a location closely associated with India’s military history added to the poignancy of the occasion.

This writer attended the Border 2 song launch event in Jaisalmer at the invitation of T-Series, witnessing firsthand the blend of nostalgia, pride, and emotion that surrounded the film. As Sunny Deol returns to one of his most defining cinematic worlds, Border 2 promises not just a sequel, but a continuation of a legacy shaped by memory, patriotism, and personal tribute.