Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Gets Tax-Free Status In Ladakh, Film Crosses Rs 1100 Crore Mark

Continuing its remarkable streak at the box office since early December, Dhurandhar has firmly established itself as one of the most successful Bollywood releases of recent times. Riding high on record-breaking collections and an overwhelmingly positive audience response both in India and overseas, the film has now achieved another significant milestone. The Union Territory of Ladakh has officially declared Dhurandhar tax-free, a move that further underlines the film’s cultural and commercial impact.

The announcement was made through an official communication from the Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh and was shared on social media platform X. Lt. Governor Shri Kavinder Gupta confirmed that Aditya Dhar’s espionage thriller will be exempt from entertainment tax across the Union Territory. The decision has been widely welcomed by film trade analysts and cinema-goers alike, as it is expected to further boost footfalls in theatres across the region.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar marks a major cinematic event of the year. The film is produced by Jio Studios in collaboration with B62 Studios, with Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar serving as producers. Known for crafting intense, high-stakes narratives, Dhar once again delivers a gripping story that blends large-scale action with political intrigue and emotional depth.

At the heart of Dhurandhar is Ranveer Singh, who leads the film with a powerful and transformative performance. He is supported by an ensemble cast that reads like a roll call of Bollywood heavyweights, including Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal. Young actor Sara Arjun also plays a pivotal role, adding an emotional layer to the otherwise adrenaline-fueled narrative. The cast’s collective screen presence has been widely praised as one of the film’s strongest assets.

Designed as a large-scale espionage thriller, Dhurandhar traces covert intelligence operations inspired by real-life events. The film delves into the shadowy world of spies, strategic missions and national security, presenting a story that feels both timely and relevant. Its tightly written screenplay, combined with stylised action sequences and a tense background score, has struck a chord with audiences across demographics.

One of the film’s most talked-about aspects is its extensive use of real locations, particularly in Ladakh. Shot across the region’s rugged terrain and breathtaking landscapes, Dhurandhar showcases Ladakh not merely as a backdrop but as a character in itself. The stark mountains, vast open spaces and raw natural beauty add scale and authenticity to the narrative, elevating the overall cinematic experience.

In its official statement, the Office of the Lt. Governor highlighted this aspect as a key reason behind the tax-free declaration. “Shot extensively in the region, the film spotlights Ladakh’s cinematic landscapes, signalling strong support for filmmakers and reinforcing the UT’s push to emerge as a preferred destination for film production,” the official tweet read. The move is also being seen as part of Ladakh’s broader strategy to encourage filmmaking and promote tourism through cinema.

Trade experts believe that the tax-free status will further strengthen Dhurandhar’s already impressive box office run. Since its release, the film has consistently posted strong numbers, breaking several records and maintaining momentum well into its theatrical run. The exemption from entertainment tax is likely to make tickets more affordable for local audiences, potentially driving even higher occupancy rates in cinemas across Ladakh.

Beyond its commercial success, Dhurandhar has also been credited with setting new benchmarks for the espionage genre in Hindi cinema. Its slick production values, layered performances and rooted storytelling have drawn praise from critics and viewers alike. The film’s success has reaffirmed Aditya Dhar’s position as one of the most influential filmmakers of his generation.

As Dhurandhar continues its glorious run in theatres, excitement is already building around its sequel, which is slated for release in March. The tax-free declaration by the Union Territory of Ladakh adds yet another feather to the film’s cap, marking a landmark moment in its journey. With sustained audience interest and institutional support, Dhurandhar stands as a shining example of how cinema can achieve both artistic resonance and commercial triumph.