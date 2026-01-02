Hardik Pandya Rings in 2026 With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma—Her Sweet Bond With His Mom Wins Hearts

After his separation from Natasa Stankovic in 2024, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is once again making headlines—this time for embracing a fresh chapter in his personal life with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. The couple has been steadily growing closer, and their recent New Year celebrations offered fans a heartwarming glimpse into their evolving relationship.

Welcoming 2026 on a romantic note, Hardik and Mahieka shared a photo dump filled with candid moments from their time together. From cosy selfies to adorable pictures featuring their furry companions, the post reflected warmth, comfort, and genuine affection. The relaxed snapshots quickly caught fans’ attention, with social media flooded by comments like “Best jodi,” “Love love love,” and “You guys look perfect together.”

What truly struck a chord with fans, however, was Mahieka Sharma’s sweet New Year gesture involving Hardik’s mother, Nalini Pandya. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Mahieka shared screenshots from a video call with Nalini, captioning one of the images, “Long distance darshan with @nalinipandya.” In the pictures, Hardik’s mother could be seen smiling warmly, sharing a tender New Year moment with the couple despite being miles apart. The interaction was widely praised online, with fans appreciating the visible comfort and bond between Mahieka and Hardik’s family.

Meanwhile, Hardik’s former wife Natasa Stankovic has been spending quality time with their son, Agastya. The actress-model is currently vacationing at an undisclosed location and has been sharing glimpses of their peaceful holiday celebrations on Instagram. Away from the spotlight, Natasa’s posts reflect a calm and intimate New Year spent focusing on motherhood.

Hardik and Natasa announced their separation in 2024 after several years together. The former couple shares son Agastya, born in 2020, and continue to co-parent him amicably, prioritising his well-being above all else.

Hardik officially confirmed his relationship with Mahieka Sharma about two months ago, ending months of speculation. Since then, the cricketer has appeared increasingly open about sharing moments from his personal life, signalling a sense of peace and renewal.

As 2026 begins, Hardik Pandya seems ready to embrace change—surrounded by love, family support, and fresh beginnings both on and off the field.