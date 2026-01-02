Djo – End Of Beginning Song Lyrics

Song name – End Of Beginning
Just one more tear to cry, one teardrop from my eye
You better save it for
The middle of the night when things aren’t black and white
Enter, Troubadour
“Remember twenty-four?”
And when I’m back in Chicago, I feel it
Another version of me, I was in it
I wave goodbye to the end of beginning
This song has started now, and you’re just finding out
Now isn’t that a laugh?
A major sacrifice, but clueless at the time
Enter, Caroline
“Just trust me, you’ll be fine”
And when I’m back in Chicago, I feel it
Another version of me, I was in it
I wave goodbye to the end of beginning
(Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye, goodbye)
You take the man out of the city, not the city out the man
You take the man out of the city, not the city out the man
You take the man out of the city, not the city out the man
You take the man out of the—
And when I’m back in Chicago, I feel it
Another version of me, I was in it
Oh, I wave goodbye to the end of beginning
(Goodbye, goodbye)