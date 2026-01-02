Djo – End Of Beginning Song Lyrics

Song name – End Of Beginning

Singer – Djo

Just one more tear to cry, one teardrop from my eye

You better save it for

The middle of the night when things aren’t black and white

Enter, Troubadour

“Remember twenty-four?”

And when I’m back in Chicago, I feel it

Another version of me, I was in it

I wave goodbye to the end of beginning

This song has started now, and you’re just finding out

Now isn’t that a laugh?

A major sacrifice, but clueless at the time

Enter, Caroline

“Just trust me, you’ll be fine”

And when I’m back in Chicago, I feel it

Another version of me, I was in it

I wave goodbye to the end of beginning

(Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye, goodbye)

You take the man out of the city, not the city out the man

You take the man out of the city, not the city out the man

You take the man out of the city, not the city out the man

You take the man out of the—

And when I’m back in Chicago, I feel it

Another version of me, I was in it

Oh, I wave goodbye to the end of beginning

(Goodbye, goodbye)