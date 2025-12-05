Kartik Aaryan’s Heartwarming Moment with Sister at Her Wedding Will Make You Swoon!

Kartik Aaryan has once again melted the internet’s heart, and this time, it is with an emotional glimpse from sister Kritika Tiwari’s wedding celebrations. The actor, on Friday, shared a heart-warming video capturing their sibling bond that just cannot be broken. The clip opens with Kartik adoringly holding the phoolon ki chaddar as Kritika walks toward the stage, glowing in a delicate light-pink floral lehenga. What follows next is a collage of tender moments-smiles, laughter, and the two dancing together-leaving fans deeply moved. Adding to the nostalgia, Kartik set the video to Tera Yaar Hoon Main, his widely loved track from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, giving the footage an extra emotional pull.

Kartik has been diligently posting snippets from the festivities, and his followers couldn’t be happier. In an earlier post, he shared a bright video from the mehendi ceremony, where the family danced in showers of marigold petals, and started a new life together. Krittika wedded her partner, Vishal Budhwani, in a warm, traditional ceremony filled with heartfelt moments and familial love.

Beyond his emotional side, Kartik also unleashed his playful energy at the celebrations. He proved to be the star performer of the evening at the sangeet, setting the stage on fire with his energetic dance to the popular Bhojpuri hit Lollipop Lagelu. The video went viral in no time. He also grooved to his latest track, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, and received a round of applause from the guests as he perfectly pulled off the hook step.

Meanwhile, Kartik is preparing for the release of his next romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri opposite Ananya Panday. The recently released trailer promises a new and genuine tale and sizzling chemistry between the lead pair. The film, directed by Sameer Vidwans, is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, Namah Pictures, among others, and is scheduled for release on 25 December.