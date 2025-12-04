Kartik Aaryan Steals the Show at Sister’s Haldi Ceremony with Epic Dance Moves

Kartik Aaryan is beaming with joy as he is celebrating his sister Kritika Tiwari’s wedding, starting with her haldi-mehendi ceremony. The Bollywood star was seen enjoying poignant moments with the family and even sported his sister’s wedding hashtag, “Tikki,” as a mehendi tattoo on his wrist. Dressed in a bright yellow attire, Kartik seemed all excited, dancing and grooving to the beats of festivities, truly becoming the life of the party.

Earlier, Kartik was spotted getting ready and rehearsing for the sangeet to be held in a while. A viral video from the haldi-mehendi appeared online, where Kartik is seen grooving to the popular song Kajra Re with the bride. Another video of him shows him in a light-hearted mood, claiming that his family members are getting him to dance “free of cost” as he was preparing for the rituals.

Kritika Tiwari, one of the prominent surgeons who performs hair transplantation, enjoys a massive following on social media. She is all set to get hitched and very soon. For the wedding celebrations, the entire family, including close friends, has assembled in Gwalior, making it a joyous family affair.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan last appeared in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, a horror-comedy directed by Anees Bazmee. The film, which is the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starred Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, among others, in key roles and is currently streaming on Netflix.

Ahead of that, Kartik will star in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic comedy, opposite Ananya Panday. The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans and also has Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, and Tiku Talsania in vital roles. The film releases on December 25, 2025, which is on Christmas.

He also has in the pipeline films like Naagzilla and one untitled with Anurag Basu, so looking ahead, the coming year for Kartik seems promising both on-screen and off-screen.